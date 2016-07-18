Navjot Singh Sidhu with us in fight against injustice, claims AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh AAP leader Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday welcomed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s decision to resign from the Rajya Sabha and said ‘good forces’ were coming together for the betterment of Punjab.

AAP’s Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh said Sidhu is with them in the fight against injustice, adding that the BJP leader and his wife have been vocal about corruption in the present SAD-led government in Punjab.

Watch | Navjot Singh Sidhu Quits Rajya Sabha: What Next

But you can expect that Navjot Singh Sidhu will join the side of “dharma” in the fight against “adharma”: Sanjay Singh, AAP — ANI (@ANI_news) July 18, 2016

“I would like to welcome this bold step by Navjot Singh Sidhu. Both he and his wife have been raising their voices against Akali Dal’s corruption and drug mafia. In order to make a better and prosperous Punjab, good forces are coming together. This is good for Punjab politics,” Singh told ANI.

He, however, dodged a poser on Sidhu officially joining the AAP and hinted that it would be announced at an appropriate time.

WATCH VIDEO:Keystrokes: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Reverse Sweep

“You can expect one thing Sidhu will back us in the fight against injustice. As of now, he has taken a bold step to resign from the Rajya Sabha and take a firm step to save Punjab. Punjab is right now in the hands of people, who have misguided the youth, compelled the farmers to commit suicide and tried to destroy Punjab through the drug mafia,” he added.

In a statement released on Monday, Sidhu said that he had accepted the Rajya Sabha nomination for the welfare of Punjab at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“With the closure of every window leading to Punjab, the purpose stands defeated. It is now a mere burden, I prefer not to carry it. In the war of right or wrong, you cannot afford to be neutral rather than being self-centred. Punjab’s interest is paramount,” he said.

Watch Video: What’s making news

The former cricketer, who was thrice the Lok Sabha member from the BJP, was asked to make way for fellow member Arun Jaitley in Amritsar during the 2014 general election.

Sidhu is said to be miffed with the party over this decision as Jaitley lost to Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh in the electoral battle.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now