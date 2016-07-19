Haven’t quit BJP yet, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu

“I have not resigned from BJP,” Kaur said. “I have not resigned from BJP,” Kaur said.

Najvot Kaur Sidhu Tuesday said she has not resigned from the BJP, a day after her husband and BJP Rajya Sabha member resigned from his post.

When asked about Navjot Singh Sidhu, she said: “It’s understood that he has resigned.”

The Sidhus are expected to join the Aam Aadmi Party after being reportedly upset over the BJP alliance with the Akali Dal in Punjab.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was nominated by the BJP in April, announced his resignation yesterday saying “in the war of right or wrong, you can’t afford to be neutral”.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who is currently the chief parliamentary secretary in Punjab, recently did a u-turn after announcing her decision to quit BJP.

Last year, Sidhu and his wife were said to have made up their mind to leave the BJP. But the central leadership’s intervention stopped him. Although he was nominated to Rajya Sabha, not finding a place in the Council of Ministers in the recent reshuffle appears to have upset him — S S Ahluwalia, BJP MP from Darjeeling, was brought in as a representative of the Sikh community.

