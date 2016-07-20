Ambiguity on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s status in BJP as no official word on resignation from party

A day after former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation from Rajya Sabha, ambiguity remains on his status within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
While his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, on Tuesday said in Amritsar that Sidhu’s resignation from Rajya Sabha meant that he had also quit the BJP, yet the three-time Amritsar MP has not made any such statement himself nor has his resignation from the party been received by the state leadership.
There was considerable conjecture within the Punjab BJP over the status of Navjot Sidhu in the party even as there were conflicting reports that he had quit the Rajya Sabha and not the BJP as yet.
Sidhu himself has maintained silence on his status within BJP, thus, fueling more speculation. His only public statement till now has been in the form of a press release, giving out his reasons for resigning from Rajya Sabha.
“I kept checking his Twitter and Facebook accounts too in case he posted his resignation there but there is complete silence,” said a senior leader.
In case Navjot Singh Sidhu departs from the party, as is being widely expected and almost announced by his wife, BJP would lose its sole Sikh face in the state who gained acceptance with, both, Hindu as well as Sikh voters.
While a section of BJP leaders in the state, who have been his detractors for long, would celebrate his departure from the party, the fact remains that he was the only leader of stature in the party who could have been their Chief Ministerial face had BJP decided to fight elections alone in Punjab at any stage.
However, due to the internal politics of the party, Sidhu remained on the fringes of party politics in Punjab despite having been a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Amritsar. Due to his differences with the Akali leadership and the role played by a section of BJP leadership to widen the breach, he was never allowed to play a prominent part in Punjab, something which ultimately lead him to look beyond the BJP.
“Not only were his differences accentuated and misrepresented with the ruling clan by certain individuals but his image was also shown in negative light with some of the central leadership too, with the result that he was increasingly kept away from Punjab,” said a senior state BJP leader. While on the face of it the state BJP leadership is giving a low key reaction to the development, privately many leaders admit that he was an asset to the party and could have earned dividends had he been used effectively.
With a predominantly urban voter base and a sprinkling of rural voters spread out in a few districts, the leadership mantle in Punjab BJP falls on a predominantly Hindu leadership. While there are Sikh leaders within the party with strong voter base yet none can match the charisma of Sidhu. While the party leaders insist that their voters are more in sync with the ideology of BJP rather than any particular face in Punjab, yet the oratory and crowd pulling skills of Sidhu was something which they could have banked upon.
“With Akalis vehemently opposed to him as far as any role in Punjab was concerned and Sidhu himself not keen on role beyond Punjab, there was very little meeting ground left for reconciliation. However, we will get over this loss because the state is in election mode and we expect massive campaigning by our well known faces in the central leadership to compensate for Sidhu leaving,” said a senior leader.
