Nation can’t be run by ‘oxygen from mother and son’: Narendra Modi

In a fresh salvo at the Gandhi family, Narendra Modi on Friday said the country could not be run by a government working on “oxygen from mother and son” and a “dead, feeble and fractured” regime was not needed.

“The country needs a strong government at the Centre to pull it out of the destruction done by UPA. A dead, feeble, fractured government is not the need of the hour,” the BJP prime ministerial candidate said at an election rally at Hoshiarpur. “The country can’t be run by a government which is working on oxygen from mother and son,” he said, without naming Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Modi said, “In the past 10 years, she (Sonia) has only worked on securing a better future for her son (Rahul)…she is only worried about his future and not about the country.” “The mother and son have destroyed the country,” he said, adding, “Congress has played fraud with the people.”

He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying, “I am surprised that Manmohan Singh worked here (Punjab)…he did teaching work…but he did not care to pay back to the place to which he belongs.”He said people were fed up with “hollow promises” of the UPA government. “My intentions are clear…I will bring change in your life,” he said.

On the issue of black money stashed away in foreign banks, Modi said a BJP-led NDA government would bring this money back. “I am surprised that people in Congress start shivering whenever there is talk of bringing back black money,” he said.In an apparent reference to Amarinder Singh, he said, “A former Congress chief minister had been exposed after it became known that he had account in a foreign bank.”

“From where did this money come…today or tomorrow he will have to answer,” he said. At Pathankot, Modi accused Congress of joining hands with NGOs to run a one-point programme to stop him from coming to power, but said they would fail due to the “hurricane” of support for BJP. In the backdrop of inflow of drugs from Pakistan into Punjab, he cautioned that India’s enemies who failed to break up the country, have resorted to narco-terrorism as part of their nefarious designs to destroy the youth.

