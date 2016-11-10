Latest News

Mulayam Singh rules out alliance for UP elections

Mulayan Singh, however, clarified that he was not averse to merger of any party into the SP.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 10, 2016 6:36 pm
Uttar Pradesh polls. UP Polls, up elections, sharad yadav, ajit singh, samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh, RLD, SP, SP campaign, BJP, congress, congress campaign, BJP campaign, election updates, india news, indian express news Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI Photo)

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday ruled out possibility of an alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled early next year. Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav said that they will not enter into alliance with any party. He, however, clarified that he was not averse to merger of any party into the SP. “Samajwadi Party kisi bhi dal se alliance nahi karegi, jo koi party me merger karna chahe kar sakta hai,” the SP chief said.

The Samajwadi Party’s election campaign has begun on an ugly note with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav fighting a bitter battle publicly with his uncle and party state chief Shivpal Singh Yadav over control of the party. Mulayam, however, tried to broker peace between the two, but that does not seem to have an effect on the ground.

There were reports that amid this family fight, Shival visited Delhi scouting for alliance. A tie-up with the Congress looked plausible as the Grand Old Party is aiming to regain its foothold in the crucial state. Congress party’s election strategist Prashant Kishore has also met Akhilesh.

On the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s move to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Mulayam said, “If anybody has fought against black money after Ram Manohar Lohia, it is Samajwadi Party. We also want to bring back black money and utilise it in development of our nation, stop using black money in elections.”

Mulayam said the SP wanted the BJP government to ‘pull back this ban on currency for few days and let people arrange something.’ He, however, said his party was with the government. “BJP promised to bring back black money in their election campaigns, but after getting public pressure they ban Rs 500/1000 notes,” he said.

Slamming the Centre, he said, “Government has spread anarchy in entire country, common man is not even able to buy daily products.”

  1. A
    Arun
    Nov 10, 2016 at 11:18 am
    Mulayam Singh might have agreed for alliance for UP elections but his son Akhilesh Yadav who has top voice in party must have opposed the move. Akhilesh is not half Chief Minister as said earlier out of five and half CMs that used to rule UP. He is now the full fledged CM of UP.Gone those old days.He is now a dashing CM for last one year and future too.
    Reply
    1. A
      Aditya
      Nov 10, 2016 at 10:14 am
      Mulayam and co is curse for Utaar Pradesh.
      Reply
      1. D
        dkc
        Nov 10, 2016 at 10:24 am
        unless he takes help of Other non Yadav OBCs he will fail.
        Reply
        1. S
          Sreenivasan
          Nov 10, 2016 at 10:05 am
          There will be no alliance of SP with any others. We have to lift up BJP in the State into a respectable position in the embly (by helping them to win about 60-70 seats). If it does not work that way, amarsin will take his hands off Netaji's shoulder and then CBI will re-enter into the picture which has to be avoided. Whether son becomes CM or not, the deal is to support BJP to the maximum extent so that they can march forward to the next parliament election with confidence.
          Reply
          1. E
            Eknath Meshram
            Nov 10, 2016 at 11:03 am
            THE POLITICAL PARTIES WHICH WERE THINKING TO USE UNACCOUNTED CASH IN ELECTIONEERING WILL FACE THE PROBLEM.THIS IS APPLICABLE TO BJP ALSO.THERE MIGHT BE COUNTABLE NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE WITH HELD UNACCOUNTED CASH BEYOND 30/9/2016. IF THEY HAVE STASHED CASH EVEN NOW WHICH IS NOT CORRESPONDING TO THEIR FILED INCOME TAX RETURNS, THEY WILL FACE THE MUSIC.THE COMMON PEOPLE HAVE 50000_60000 FOR MONTHLY EXPENDITURE CAN DEPOSIT IN THEIR BANK ACCOUNTS AND CAN GET EXCHANGED NEW NOTES.
            Reply
            1. G
              Gopu
              Nov 10, 2016 at 1:20 pm
              The very next day he will make a complete U turn; He will be wiulling for an alliance provided he gets the supremacy.
              Reply
              1. P
                Pavi
                Nov 10, 2016 at 11:14 am
                Mulayam and his family is stunned because they won't be able to use their tons of illegal cash in UP embly elections.
                Reply
                1. C
                  CK
                  Nov 10, 2016 at 9:38 am
                  It is unfortunate that on one side people want GOVT. to fight against the blackmoney holders on other hand criticise any taken by the govt. in this direction .Every body has to contribute in this mission ,if we are facing some inconviences we have to bear it for a noble cause every citizen has to play its role in stopping the black and fake money which is damaging our economy and growth.It not only soliders to fight on boarders we too have to join this movement then and then only we will succeed.
                  Reply
                  1. A
                    Arun
                    Nov 10, 2016 at 9:44 am
                    Leave aside alliance may be even SP will not fight elections, all the election money taken out by single strike by PM.
                    Reply
                    1. L
                      L.P.Kulkarni
                      Nov 10, 2016 at 11:22 am
                      It is good that Netaji is not favoring alliance with any party. If he is looking for Mahaghatabhandan, his party will be in minority as Lalu, Nitish, Leftists and RLD will not allow him to take maximum seats in the alliance.
                      Reply
                      1. M
                        mathimathi
                        Nov 10, 2016 at 3:35 pm
                        Gau and vk singh people's comment will decide UP elections Punjab etc elections
                        Reply
                        1. V
                          Vihari Naidu
                          Nov 10, 2016 at 1:58 pm
                          Who would get onto a sinking ship. May be SP should unofficially coordinate with Bjp since both master the art of sicular politics......
                          Reply
                          1. R
                            Rakesh Katyal
                            Nov 10, 2016 at 10:58 am
                            Kitni bori jalani padengi netaji.
                            Reply
                            1. X
                              xyz
                              Nov 10, 2016 at 11:01 am
                              Time for Akilesh to join Congress
                              Reply
                              1. S
                                sriram
                                Nov 10, 2016 at 11:29 am
                                Please don't use netaji name for this
                                Reply
                                1. U
                                  umesh
                                  Nov 10, 2016 at 12:18 pm
                                  Mulayam was the person once dreaming to become the PM of this great nation. Without alliance, SP will remain as a party in UP. But it is good for the UP folks as they will be freed from the Yadav's clutches, like what had happened with Congress in the LS election. At last people are waking up to the real democracy. Let BJP outnumber UP embly election as well, so that the country can cruise to the developmental path even sooner.
                                  Reply
                                  1. V
                                    Vastav
                                    Nov 10, 2016 at 1:55 pm
                                    bjp will definitely capture UP
                                    Reply
                                    1. V
                                      Vastav
                                      Nov 10, 2016 at 1:56 pm
                                      two zeros in g alliance will add to zero. jai modi jai bjp
                                      Reply
