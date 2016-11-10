Mulayam Singh rules out alliance for UP elections

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI Photo) Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI Photo)

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday ruled out possibility of an alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled early next year. Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav said that they will not enter into alliance with any party. He, however, clarified that he was not averse to merger of any party into the SP. “Samajwadi Party kisi bhi dal se alliance nahi karegi, jo koi party me merger karna chahe kar sakta hai,” the SP chief said.

The Samajwadi Party’s election campaign has begun on an ugly note with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav fighting a bitter battle publicly with his uncle and party state chief Shivpal Singh Yadav over control of the party. Mulayam, however, tried to broker peace between the two, but that does not seem to have an effect on the ground.

There were reports that amid this family fight, Shival visited Delhi scouting for alliance. A tie-up with the Congress looked plausible as the Grand Old Party is aiming to regain its foothold in the crucial state. Congress party’s election strategist Prashant Kishore has also met Akhilesh.

On the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s move to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Mulayam said, “If anybody has fought against black money after Ram Manohar Lohia, it is Samajwadi Party. We also want to bring back black money and utilise it in development of our nation, stop using black money in elections.”

Mulayam said the SP wanted the BJP government to ‘pull back this ban on currency for few days and let people arrange something.’ He, however, said his party was with the government. “BJP promised to bring back black money in their election campaigns, but after getting public pressure they ban Rs 500/1000 notes,” he said.

Slamming the Centre, he said, “Government has spread anarchy in entire country, common man is not even able to buy daily products.”

