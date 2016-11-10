Mulayam Singh rules out alliance for UP elections

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday ruled out possibility of an alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled early next year. Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav said that they will not enter into alliance with any party. He, however, clarified that he was not averse to merger of any party into the SP. “Samajwadi Party kisi bhi dal se alliance nahi karegi, jo koi party me merger karna chahe kar sakta hai,” the SP chief said.
The Samajwadi Party’s election campaign has begun on an ugly note with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav fighting a bitter battle publicly with his uncle and party state chief Shivpal Singh Yadav over control of the party. Mulayam, however, tried to broker peace between the two, but that does not seem to have an effect on the ground.
WATCH VIDEO: Banks, Post Offices See Long Queues Of People For Exchange Of Rs 500, Rs 1000 Notes
There were reports that amid this family fight, Shival visited Delhi scouting for alliance. A tie-up with the Congress looked plausible as the Grand Old Party is aiming to regain its foothold in the crucial state. Congress party’s election strategist Prashant Kishore has also met Akhilesh.
On the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s move to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Mulayam said, “If anybody has fought against black money after Ram Manohar Lohia, it is Samajwadi Party. We also want to bring back black money and utilise it in development of our nation, stop using black money in elections.”
Mulayam said the SP wanted the BJP government to ‘pull back this ban on currency for few days and let people arrange something.’ He, however, said his party was with the government. “BJP promised to bring back black money in their election campaigns, but after getting public pressure they ban Rs 500/1000 notes,” he said.
WATCH VIDEO: People Que Up At Banks To Exchange Rs 500 & Rs 1000 Notes: Here’s What They Said
Slamming the Centre, he said, “Government has spread anarchy in entire country, common man is not even able to buy daily products.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Nov 10, 2016 at 11:18 amMulayam Singh might have agreed for alliance for UP elections but his son Akhilesh Yadav who has top voice in party must have opposed the move. Akhilesh is not half Chief Minister as said earlier out of five and half CMs that used to rule UP. He is now the full fledged CM of UP.Gone those old days.He is now a dashing CM for last one year and future too.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 10:14 amMulayam and co is curse for Utaar Pradesh.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 10:24 amunless he takes help of Other non Yadav OBCs he will fail.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 10:05 amThere will be no alliance of SP with any others. We have to lift up BJP in the State into a respectable position in the embly (by helping them to win about 60-70 seats). If it does not work that way, amarsin will take his hands off Netaji's shoulder and then CBI will re-enter into the picture which has to be avoided. Whether son becomes CM or not, the deal is to support BJP to the maximum extent so that they can march forward to the next parliament election with confidence.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 11:03 amTHE POLITICAL PARTIES WHICH WERE THINKING TO USE UNACCOUNTED CASH IN ELECTIONEERING WILL FACE THE PROBLEM.THIS IS APPLICABLE TO BJP ALSO.THERE MIGHT BE COUNTABLE NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE WITH HELD UNACCOUNTED CASH BEYOND 30/9/2016. IF THEY HAVE STASHED CASH EVEN NOW WHICH IS NOT CORRESPONDING TO THEIR FILED INCOME TAX RETURNS, THEY WILL FACE THE MUSIC.THE COMMON PEOPLE HAVE 50000_60000 FOR MONTHLY EXPENDITURE CAN DEPOSIT IN THEIR BANK ACCOUNTS AND CAN GET EXCHANGED NEW NOTES.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 1:20 pmThe very next day he will make a complete U turn; He will be wiulling for an alliance provided he gets the supremacy.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 11:14 amMulayam and his family is stunned because they won't be able to use their tons of illegal cash in UP embly elections.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 9:38 amIt is unfortunate that on one side people want GOVT. to fight against the blackmoney holders on other hand criticise any taken by the govt. in this direction .Every body has to contribute in this mission ,if we are facing some inconviences we have to bear it for a noble cause every citizen has to play its role in stopping the black and fake money which is damaging our economy and growth.It not only soliders to fight on boarders we too have to join this movement then and then only we will succeed.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 9:44 amLeave aside alliance may be even SP will not fight elections, all the election money taken out by single strike by PM.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 11:22 amIt is good that Netaji is not favoring alliance with any party. If he is looking for Mahaghatabhandan, his party will be in minority as Lalu, Nitish, Leftists and RLD will not allow him to take maximum seats in the alliance.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 3:35 pmGau and vk singh people's comment will decide UP elections Punjab etc electionsReply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 1:58 pmWho would get onto a sinking ship. May be SP should unofficially coordinate with Bjp since both master the art of sicular politics......Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 10:58 amKitni bori jalani padengi netaji.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 11:01 amTime for Akilesh to join CongressReply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 11:29 amPlease don't use netaji name for thisReply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 12:18 pmMulayam was the person once dreaming to become the PM of this great nation. Without alliance, SP will remain as a party in UP. But it is good for the UP folks as they will be freed from the Yadav's clutches, like what had happened with Congress in the LS election. At last people are waking up to the real democracy. Let BJP outnumber UP embly election as well, so that the country can cruise to the developmental path even sooner.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 1:55 pmbjp will definitely capture UPReply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 1:56 pmtwo zeros in g alliance will add to zero. jai modi jai bjpReply
- Load More Comments