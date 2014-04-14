‘Modi’s wife deserves Bharat Ratna, Nobel’

Assam Chief Minister on Sunday took potshots over BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi’s marital status, saying his wife Jashodaben deserved “Bharat Ratna” and “Nobel Prize” for her “sacrifice and pain”. “In the next 10 days, I am going to write recommending Jashodaben for the Bharat Ratna. I must salute her hundred times. She is a symbol of great Indian womanhood and a great lady,” Gogoi told reporters here. “She is a symbol of sacrifice and pain, not only in India but the entire world.” In the same vein, Gogoi remarked that “she should actually receive Nobel Prize for her silent suffering and that nobody in the country seems to have realised her pain.”

