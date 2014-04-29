Modi, Naidu, Pavan to address poll campaign meetings in Andhra Pradesh

BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu actor-turned-politician Pavan Kalyan would address public meetings in Tirupati and five other towns of Seemandhra over the next two days.

Modi would address the first meeting in the temple town of Tirupati on Wednesday, followed by election meetings at Madanapalle in Chittoor district, Nellore, Guntur, Bhimavaram and Visakhapatnam on May 1, BJP spokesman Prakash Javadekar said in Hyderabad.

Modi has visited Kashi Vishwanath and Puri Jagannath temples so far as part of his election campaign across the country and would now offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, he said.

The TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena founder Pavan Kalyan, youngest brother of Union Minister Chiranjeevi, would take part in the meetings to be addressed by Modi.

Elections to 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Seemandhra will be held on May 7.

Union Minister and Congress leader K S Rao, who had quit recently over the Telangana issue, will join BJP in Modi’s rally to be held at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, Javadekar said.

Expressing confidence that NDA would get majority on its own, he hoped that the TDP-BJP would make substantial gains in Telangana and Seemandhra as well.

