Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Krishna Raj to target BSP’s Dalit votes in UP

Krishna Raj

Shahjahanpur MP Krishna Raj was on Tuesday inducted into the Union Council Ministers at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A Dalit, Krishna Raj is among the three new faces from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to be inducted into the ministry.

As per caste equations, Krishna Raj has been inducted in the government to target the Dalit vote bank of Bahujan Samaj Party that is in crisis these days due to the defection of two senior leader including RK Chaudhary (Dalit) and Swami Prasad Maurya (OBC).

A post graduate business person and MP from the reserved constituency of Shahjahanpur, Krishna Raj had been MLA from the reserved seats of Mohammadi in 1996 and 2007. She had lost the assembly election in 2012 from Kasta. She had also lost Lok Sabha elections from Shahjahanpur in 2009.

