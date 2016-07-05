Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Former RSS ‘Bal Swayamsevak’ P P Chaudhary rises to the ‘centerstage’ of politics

The President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee administering the oath as Minister of State to Shri Shri P.P. Chaudhary, at a Swearing-in Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on July 05, 2016. The President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee administering the oath as Minister of State to Shri Shri P.P. Chaudhary, at a Swearing-in Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on July 05, 2016.

From ploughing the fields to being an advocate and a lawmaker, P P Chaudhary, who cut his teeth in the RSS, has been catapulted to the centrestage of politics with his induction in the Union Council of Ministers.

Born in a poor farmer family, 62-year-old Chaudhary joined the RSS when he was eight years old as a ‘Bal Swayamsevak’ in 1961. Hailing from Bhavi in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, Chaudhary worked hard to study law and went on to become a senior advocate of the Supreme Court.

He was given a ticket by the BJP from Pali in Rajasthan and won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Specialising in constitutional matters, he claims to have argued nearly 11,000 cases in his long professional career of almost four decades. He was also standing counsel of the Central Government in 1990.

He has also handled cases relating to farmers and those relating to land acquisition, as well as public interest litigations. He also fought cases relating to para-teachers in Rajasthan up to the Supreme Court and the Vasundhara Raje government gave them jobs after coming to power.

He was part of the Joint Committee of Parliament that looked into the contentious Land Acquisition bill brought in by NDA and later abandoned it.

He has been active as a social worker and has worked to uplift the educational status of children, especially girls, in rural areas.

Chaudhary also worked actively for the cause of farmers in Rajasthan and took initiatives like irrigation projects organic farming.

He has been elected for three years as Member of the International Executive Committee, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, London, UK, where he effectively put forward the Indian view point on Jammu and Kashmir.

He also claimed to have provided insurance cover for 1.31 lakh women of Pali Lok Sabha constituency from his own salary as a parliamentarian.

