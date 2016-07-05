Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Faggan Singh Kulaste takes oath as minister

Faggan Singh Kulaste

BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste, who represents the Mandla constituency of Madhya Pradesh, took oath as a Cabinet Minister today at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kulaste’s name had figured in the 2008 cash-for-vote scandal. He was jailed for two months over a sting operation exposing what was called the cash-for-vote before the trust vote of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in 2008. However, a court in Delhi had acquitted him in the case.

Delhi: #CabinetExpansion: Fagan Khulaste takes oath as Cabinet Minister at the President’s House pic.twitter.com/qHGlu3q9MM — ANI (@ANI_news) July 5, 2016

Along with Kulaste, 18 others were inducted into the ministry today in the latest Cabinet reshuffle. This is second expansion of the Modi Cabinet in the last two years.

