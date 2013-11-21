Modi blames Congress for 1947 partition,says government at Centre is paralysed

Continuing his offensive against the Congress party,Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi on Thursday blamed the former for the partition of the country,stating that “divide and rule” has been its policy since beginning.

Addressing a rally in Agra in Uttar Pradesh,the Gujarat Chief Minister accused the Congress of not bothering about the welfare of the country,saying,”The Congress-led government is not interested in developing this country because they are used to votebank politics.”

He went on to say that it was because of the Congress that parties like the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have emerged,adding that the government in Delhi is paralysed.

Modi also hit out at the critics of the Gujarat model of development. “Several political pundits say that Gujarat model is unimplementable in other parts of the country. They should come up with other solutions,” he said.

Referring to the water crisis in Agra despite being on the banks of River Yamuna,Modi talked about the work done by his government in Gujarat. He said,”Gujarat has just River Narmada,but we have ensured its water reaches even the border and desert areas through pipelines.”

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav,the BJP PM candidate said,”The pipeline is so huge that Akhilesh Yadav can drive inside it with his family in a Maruti car.”

He further accused both the Central government and the UP government of not paying heed to the needs of Agra. He said that while the Centre grants an airport to smaller towns of their ministers,they are not willing to provide one to Agra,which has a world heritage site like Taj Mahal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App