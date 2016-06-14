Cake with Asaduddin Owaisi pic cut on MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s birthday

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

A cake with the image of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi was cut during the celebrations to mark the birthday of MNS chief Raj Thackeray here on Tuesday, evoking a strong reaction from the Hyderabad-based party.

Raj was greeted by his supporters at his residence ‘Krishna Kunj’ at Dadar in Central Mumbai, where some supporters brought the cake with Owaisi’s image on it and cut it.

The action drew condemnation from AIMIM, whose MLA Waris Pathan demanded action against those who cut the cake.

Raj had targeted Owaisi triggered a row early this year saying he would not chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, even if a knife is put to his throat.

“Come to Maharashtra, I will put a knife to your throat,” the MNS chief had said.

