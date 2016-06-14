Cake with Asaduddin Owaisi pic cut on MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s birthday

A cake with the image of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi was cut during the celebrations to mark the birthday of MNS chief Raj Thackeray here on Tuesday, evoking a strong reaction from the Hyderabad-based party.
Raj was greeted by his supporters at his residence ‘Krishna Kunj’ at Dadar in Central Mumbai, where some supporters brought the cake with Owaisi’s image on it and cut it.
The action drew condemnation from AIMIM, whose MLA Waris Pathan demanded action against those who cut the cake.
Raj had targeted Owaisi triggered a row early this year saying he would not chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, even if a knife is put to his throat.
“Come to Maharashtra, I will put a knife to your throat,” the MNS chief had said.
- Jun 14, 2016 at 4:01 pmOwaisi will cut a bakrah bearing thackeray's name on Bakridd!!!Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 9:18 pmSmall men have small ambitions! lt;br/gt;And history treats them as small men. Only those who dream of the greatest good of the greatest numbers beginning with the poorest, are remembered.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 3:35 pmAll these acts are childish and mere stupidity. Shows how immature our politics is.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 4:11 pmIf this man Owaisi has his way, we will have more 'Kashmirs' and 'stans' out of India. 'Peaceful' terrorism would be the order of the day.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 3:17 pmWhat is the difference between an image on a cake or an idol in a temple? When idol worship is against somebody's belief why should an image on a cake should bother them!Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 4:01 pmowasi is RS s controlled opposition, fielded in bihar to spoil JDU game but failed, he helps in polarisation so only gave inflammatory speeches, any way raj - rakhi sawant of indian politicsReply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 5:14 pmFoolish people foolish acts. Sab ek hi Thali ke chatte batte haiReply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 4:52 amMedia and other parties should stop giving importantace to this guy called owasi..lt;br/gt;look how his party was formed and why was rizvi deported to stan.. lt;br/gt;anti-national party and leader has been byproduct of this party by his founds rizviReply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 7:28 pmThis is heights of stupidity .,. This show how intellectually and morally bankrupt our politicians are .... Very shallowReply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 3:14 pmThis is condemnable act. Hating Owaisi publicly like this is bad precedent. If you disapprove Owaisi then debate at public platform. Not this way. We people of India disapprove any acts like this!Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 3:32 pmLooks like a dumb act !Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 5:15 pmOk...how about Prachi Sadhvi?Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 4:21 pmThis is all nothing, but nonsense.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 2:15 pmWhat is the need of doung such acts..if a person hurts u, slap him on the face but u put a picture of him on the wall n slap the wall n in turn hurt urselfReply
