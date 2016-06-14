Cake with Asaduddin Owaisi pic cut on MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s birthday

Latest News
By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:June 14, 2016 7:10 pm
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

A cake with the image of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi was cut during the celebrations to mark the birthday of MNS chief Raj Thackeray here on Tuesday, evoking a strong reaction from the Hyderabad-based party.

Raj was greeted by his supporters at his residence ‘Krishna Kunj’ at Dadar in Central Mumbai, where some supporters brought the cake with Owaisi’s image on it and cut it.

Raj had targeted Owaisi triggered a row early this year saying he would not chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, even if a knife is put to his throat.

“Come to Maharashtra, I will put a knife to your throat,” the MNS chief had said.

  1. A
    AIMIM Fan
    Jun 14, 2016 at 4:01 pm
    Owaisi will cut a bakrah bearing thackeray's name on Bakridd!!!
    Reply
    1. A
      Anuradha Kalhan
      Jun 14, 2016 at 9:18 pm
      Small men have small ambitions! lt;br/gt;And history treats them as small men. Only those who dream of the greatest good of the greatest numbers beginning with the poorest, are remembered.
      Reply
      1. B
        Bhagwan Das
        Jun 14, 2016 at 3:35 pm
        All these acts are childish and mere stupidity. Shows how immature our politics is.
        Reply
        1. A
          anObserver
          Jun 14, 2016 at 4:11 pm
          If this man Owaisi has his way, we will have more 'Kashmirs' and 'stans' out of India. 'Peaceful' terrorism would be the order of the day.
          Reply
          1. K
            kvrao
            Jun 14, 2016 at 3:17 pm
            What is the difference between an image on a cake or an idol in a temple? When idol worship is against somebody's belief why should an image on a cake should bother them!
            Reply
            1. L
              laxman mishra
              Jun 14, 2016 at 4:01 pm
              owasi is RS s controlled opposition, fielded in bihar to spoil JDU game but failed, he helps in polarisation so only gave inflammatory speeches, any way raj - rakhi sawant of indian politics
              Reply
              1. M
                M A
                Jun 14, 2016 at 5:14 pm
                Foolish people foolish acts. Sab ek hi Thali ke chatte batte hai
                Reply
                1. Z
                  Zafar
                  Jun 15, 2016 at 4:52 am
                  Media and other parties should stop giving importantace to this guy called owasi..lt;br/gt;look how his party was formed and why was rizvi deported to stan.. lt;br/gt;anti-national party and leader has been byproduct of this party by his founds rizvi
                  Reply
                  1. S
                    Shankar
                    Jun 14, 2016 at 7:28 pm
                    This is heights of stupidity .,. This show how intellectually and morally bankrupt our politicians are .... Very shallow
                    Reply
                    1. P
                      Praveen Vaddepally
                      Jun 14, 2016 at 3:14 pm
                      This is condemnable act. Hating Owaisi publicly like this is bad precedent. If you disapprove Owaisi then debate at public platform. Not this way. We people of India disapprove any acts like this!
                      Reply
                      1. R
                        rohan
                        Jun 14, 2016 at 3:32 pm
                        Looks like a dumb act !
                        Reply
                        1. S
                          Salam
                          Jun 14, 2016 at 5:15 pm
                          Ok...how about Prachi Sadhvi?
                          Reply
                          1. S
                            sathya
                            Jun 14, 2016 at 4:21 pm
                            This is all nothing, but nonsense.
                            Reply
                            1. Y
                              yash sehgal
                              Jun 14, 2016 at 2:15 pm
                              What is the need of doung such acts..if a person hurts u, slap him on the face but u put a picture of him on the wall n slap the wall n in turn hurt urself
                              Reply
