Meghalaya: No Confidence Motion against Congress govt to be taken in assembly

A No Confidence Motion of the Opposition against the Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance – II Government will be taken up in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The No Confidence Motion was admitted in the Assembly Wednesday by Speaker Abu Taher Mondal.

The No Confidence Motion requires support of at least ten members.

In the House of 60, fourteen members from the Opposition rose supporting the No Confidence Motion.

Admitting the No Confidence Motion, Speaker Mondal said the motion would be moved Thursday at 12 noon.

The Speaker has also admitted a No Confidence motion against him which would be taken up on the last day of the autumn session of the Assembly on Friday.

The Congress Legislature Party which is heading the Government in Meghalaya with the support of independent MLAs also held a meeting of the party and the Government on Wednesday to ensure that the no confidence motion is defeated in the Assembly.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now