Mayawati remarks: BJP sacks UP vice-president Dayashankar Singh

Acting swiftly after the uproar in Parliament, Uttar Pradesh BJP Dayashankar Singh was sacked from his post on Wednesday for comparing BSP supremo Mayawati to a “prostitute”.

Apologising for his remarks, Singh said Mayawati is a big leader and she has reached here after a lot of struggle.

“Mayawati is a big leader, I can’t say such a thing about anyone. I apologise for my remark,” he said. “I can’t even think about Mayawatiji in such a way. She has reached here after a lot of struggle.”

His comments caused an uproar in Parliament on Wednesday, with Mayawati hitting out at the BJP for being “frustrated with the growing public support for BSP” in Uttar Pradesh.

“These kind of derogatory statements show that BJP is frustrated with the growing public support for BSP,” said Mayawati.

Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader said he was hurt over his party leader’s remarks, and said the party stands with her.

BSP leader Satish Mishra said the party would lodge a complaint against Singh and drag him to court.

BJP UP party chief Keshav Maurya also apologised over Singh’s remarks. “I think this is wrong and I apologise. Such words shouldn’t be used, he said.

Talking to the media earlier today, Singh said: “Mayawati has shattered the dreams of Kanshiram and the way she is distributing party tickets in exchange for money, even a prostitute doesn’t behave like that. In the morning if somebody offers her Rs 1 crore, she will give him the ticket. But if someone offers her Rs 3 crore in the evening, she will cancel the name of the previous candidate and give it to him. Worst than the prostitutes who are more loyal to her customer.”

