Mayawati remarks: BJP sacks UP vice-president Dayashankar Singh

Acting swiftly after the uproar in Parliament, Uttar Pradesh BJP Dayashankar Singh was sacked from his post on Wednesday for comparing BSP supremo Mayawati to a “prostitute”.
Apologising for his remarks, Singh said Mayawati is a big leader and she has reached here after a lot of struggle.
“Mayawati is a big leader, I can’t say such a thing about anyone. I apologise for my remark,” he said. “I can’t even think about Mayawatiji in such a way. She has reached here after a lot of struggle.”
His comments caused an uproar in Parliament on Wednesday, with Mayawati hitting out at the BJP for being “frustrated with the growing public support for BSP” in Uttar Pradesh.
“These kind of derogatory statements show that BJP is frustrated with the growing public support for BSP,” said Mayawati.
Watch Video: The Implications Of Dayashankar’s Remarks On Mayawati That Left The BJP Red-Faced
- NBW against Dayashankar over his remark comparing Mayawati to a prostitute
- BSP leader offers Rs 50 lakh for chopping off Dayashankar’s tongue
- BSP workers protest against Dayashankar Singh in Lucknow
- BJP's Dayashankar Singh booked for comparing Mayawati to prostitute
- Mayawati lashes out at Dayashankar Singh BJP after its leader compares her to a prostitute
- Mayawati remark: Uproar in Rajya Sabha over UP BJP leader Dayashankar Singh's comments; Jaitley says he is personally hurt
Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader said he was hurt over his party leader’s remarks, and said the party stands with her.
BSP leader Satish Mishra said the party would lodge a complaint against Singh and drag him to court.
BJP UP party chief Keshav Maurya also apologised over Singh’s remarks. “I think this is wrong and I apologise. Such words shouldn’t be used, he said.
Talking to the media earlier today, Singh said: “Mayawati has shattered the dreams of Kanshiram and the way she is distributing party tickets in exchange for money, even a prostitute doesn’t behave like that. In the morning if somebody offers her Rs 1 crore, she will give him the ticket. But if someone offers her Rs 3 crore in the evening, she will cancel the name of the previous candidate and give it to him. Worst than the prostitutes who are more loyal to her customer.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Oct 14, 2016 at 8:03 amMy name is George Irabor I live in new York city,. . It a pleasure for me to write this testimony about how i got syphilis disease cured 6 months ago. i have been reading so many comments of some people who were cured of syphilis by Dr,Ebhodaghe but i never believed them I was hurt and depressed so I was too curious and wanted to try DR,Ebhodaghe then i contacted him on his email , when i contacted him, he ured me 100% that he will heal me, i pleaded with him to help me out My treatment was a great success, he healed me just as he promised. He sent me his medication and ask me to go for check up after 3 weeks of taking his herbal medication, and went for check up after one month, to my greatest surprise my result was negative after the treatment, i am really happy that i am cured and healthy again. I have waited for 5 months to be very sure i was completely healed before writing this testimony. I did another blood test 2 weeks ago and it was still syphilis negative, so i guess its time i tell anyone out there with Herpes- or HSV-2, HIV, HPV, Hepais B, Diabetes, intestinal parasites, Spanish flu, hanta virus, cra, tuberculosis, seasonal flu, bubonic plague, small pox etc contact Dr,Ebhodaghe on email : have his number 234816183407, He is also on whatsapp. 2348162834017,lt;br/gt;I completely understand how skeptical you may feel about this because it happened to me, it might be expensive for you, but i am telling you right now that there is a cure to these deadly disease and i am a firsthand living witness distance is not a barrelReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 2:57 pmWhat this guy said was wrong it you forgot how Mayawati who is the leader abused or how Sonia or AK abuses. Remember your Kanaiya Kumar celebrating terrorists and you Pappu and AK going to meet him. So stop there.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 11:37 amNow what????join AAPs and AAPtards.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 4:20 pmShe is not a human, forget about being woman. She is anti Hindu pro jihadi anti national eny, in ugliest packageReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 3:34 pmUtter Pradesh congress Vice President said he will chop modi into pieces, Kejriwal called modiji psychopath when he is our prime minister, but no hype by media, someone says something to beech like mayawati and media highlights that anti Hindu news. Wake up Hindus, know your enemyReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 3:44 pmWhile Mr. Singh's remark is unfortunate, it is to be noted that Ms. Mayavati has not denied or clarified about selling tickets for huge sums and what happens to the money. After 'donation' is received.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 2:08 pmEven if this BJP leader is sacked another one will be found. Equally talented.lt;br/gt;The BJP has no shortage of uneducated, low speaking , low culture members who want to create Ram Raj. RSS is also training more of them everyday. lt;br/gt;God Bless India!Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 11:53 amNo party is exceptional not having such rogue leaders in party.It is well known fact that such leaders are protected by Party leaders and some time encourage them indirectly.Parties lacks in making dignified and respectable leaders which will make good politicians who may respect opponents with honor.To use abusive langues against opponents are encourage. Otherwise such words would not have air frequently as seen today.It is now happen that there is compeion among various parties how to tarnish image of veteran leaders of other parties.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 8:36 pmSo in nationalist party rule, how come anti-nationals are free?Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 2:55 pmInteresting that there is such a fuss over words when deeds go unpunished. Why is there is no investigation of how Mayawati has acquired so much wealth? Why is there no investigation about the allegations made by Singh on money-for-ticket? The entire political cl gets away with murder day in and day out, and all we can do is talk about insulting language. This is all a joke - the politicians are laughing to the bank.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 2:32 pmNope, your type need to be out of BJPReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 11:48 amThey won't take in such arese sReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 11:49 amWell saidReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 4:18 pmIt is amazing to see all RSS/Modi apologists here indirectly support the atrocious statement. Instead of condemning it they are hinting that women leaders like Mamta, Jaya etc are quiet because they support the statement. Also, they point to Kejriwal etc in the attempt to shift the argument. This is the exact mentality of Modi bhakts, who learn to hate, to lie and to abuse from their leader.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 1:57 pmAll Yadavs from JDU/SP/RJD, Son President, MP from TMC and this hopeless chap have same mentality.It is high time for BJP leadership to take drastic action otherwise there will be waterloo in UP.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 1:48 pmWhat else can you expect from BJP goons? who are more corrupt than Mayawati.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 1:40 pmBJP and its atude to Dalits and poorer sections was first epitomised by EX-HRD and now this guy has exposed the psychopathic character of BJPReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 12:41 pmIt's quite unfortunate event. But he apologized and removed from the post and it is an end here. By the way where is Rahul apology for RSS? Congress is a real dalit and minority oppressing party.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 2:23 pmBJP leaders from 26.05.2014 have lost control on their tongues. This will now divide the Country India into Castes. Mr. Narendra Modiji should control his workers / leaders so that India may not divide again and some foreign force may not come to Govern India again.lt;br/gt;All ready India is Boiling in JK.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 2:44 pmNot just corrupt, but also proud of it; because they think that their Hindu Hindu cow cow chanting makes them pure purest. They are afraid and refuse to see in the mirror, otherwise they would realise that regardless of their pretensions they are pure purest cow dung.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 2:36 pmYour (BJP's) Singhs and Yadavs and you BJP Deshpande and all others like you, you are showing your true BJP-RSS colors. So your BJP Singh compares a Dalit leader with a prosute, then you BJP Deshpande blame it on his being Singh, and also immediately want BJP to oust all Singhs and Yadavs ... You hope that someday you will have the Raj of all BJP Deshpandes Hedgewars Golwalkar Savarkars everywhere and Singhs Yadavs will accept your secondary citizenship in that Raj and then Mayawatis and Dalits will be forced to accept third rate citizenship in your Raj and Muslims and Adivasis will be forced to accept fourth grade citizenship in your BJP Raj. Basically, you BJP guys all have the same mentality. The JDU/SP/RJD Yadavs Singhs were very good under Lohiya and Jai Prakash Narayan, but under BJP's bulldozer they have become what they are today. In order to compete with BJP's bigoted mentality they also went down the road of degeneration. If you BJP Deshpande succeed in throwing all BJP Yadavs Singhs out of BJP then you BJP Deshpandes will feel more confident and so your bigoted remarks slurs denigrating Dalits and Muslims and become even worse than this Daya Shankar. Perhaps you BJP Deshpande are very clever so that you are not usually caught saying these and worse things. That is why you want Yadavs-Singhs out of BJP, because they are not cunning like you and when they repeat your private dirty talk in public they get caught, exposing BJP dirty mind. But it is BJP dirty mind, not Yadav dirty mind that they speak from.Reply
- Load More Comments