Mayawati calls BSP meeting tomorrow

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published:June 24, 2016 4:16 am
A day after senior BSP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, the Leader of Opposition in the UP assembly, resigned from the party, BSP chief Mayawati called a meeting of all party MLAs in Lucknow on Saturday with an objective to avoid any further defections.
She is expected to take a decision on nominating a new Leader of Opposition in the Assembly after Maurya turned rebel and accused her of “auctioning” party tickets and “deceiving” Dalits.
As many as eight BSP MLAs have been sacked by the party in last one month, including five who had voted against party whip in the Rajya Sabha polls.
