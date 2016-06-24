Mayawati calls BSP meeting tomorrow

Mayawati called for the meeting after sacking the rebel opposition leader Swami Prasad Maurya. Prasad had accused Mayawati of “auctioning” party tickets and “deceiving” Dalits. Mayawati called for the meeting after sacking the rebel opposition leader Swami Prasad Maurya. Prasad had accused Mayawati of “auctioning” party tickets and “deceiving” Dalits.

A day after senior BSP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, the Leader of Opposition in the UP assembly, resigned from the party, BSP chief Mayawati called a meeting of all party MLAs in Lucknow on Saturday with an objective to avoid any further defections.

She is expected to take a decision on nominating a new Leader of Opposition in the Assembly after Maurya turned rebel and accused her of “auctioning” party tickets and “deceiving” Dalits.

Watch Video: What’s making news

As many as eight BSP MLAs have been sacked by the party in last one month, including five who had voted against party whip in the Rajya Sabha polls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now