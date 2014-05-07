Mamata ‘Didi’ gets angry, doesn’t want good days for WB: Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at “didi” Mamata Banerjee, saying she was getting angry at him too frequently and questioned whether she would not like “good days” to come for West Bengal.

“These days, didi gets angry very frequently. Didi, so much anger is not good. You may fall sick,” the BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate said addressing a rally here.

He also had a poser for her, apparently referring to Mamata’s ‘real tiger’ jibe, Modi said, “You are tigress. If you are tigress, then why Bengal is one of the states where crime against women is highest.”

Modi, who has been involved in face-offs with Banerjee lately, went on to add that the West Bengal Chief Minister was worried that BJP would get seats in her state.

“If BJP wins in Bengal, what is wrong? Will the winners not be from Bengal?…If good days come, will it not be good for Bengal?,” asked Modi.

Modi said there are some people who do not want a strong government as they themselves want to be strong.

“Good days are coming. But Didi, does not want good days,” he said while contending that there is no development in the state which has been ruled all these decades by Congress, Left and now Trinamool Congress.

“Where is the development? Is there any job for youth? Do not people of Bengal deserve development? Do not youth deserve jobs?,” he asked.

He also said that while Trinamool Congress, Congress and the Left fight with each other in Kolkata, they make friendship in Delhi. “Their only motto is to stop Modi,” he said.

Last week, Banerjee took a swipe at Modi saying there was a difference between a “paper tiger” and a Royal Bengal Tiger.

