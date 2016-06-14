Mamata Banerjee keeps her promise, returns to CPM leader’s Waterloo

Mamata Banerjee distributes hockey sticks to girls at Narayangarh on Monday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Mamata Banerjee distributes hockey sticks to girls at Narayangarh on Monday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Fulfilling the promise of visiting Narayangarh if Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate was elected from the constituency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday addressed a rally in the former Left bastion — her first public meeting after taking charge as CM for the second term.

TMC candidate had defeated CPM Politburo member Surjya Kanta Misra at Narayangarh.

In-an hour long programme, the CM handed over gifts, goods and services to over 15,560 villagers of the contitunecy “as a mark of her gratitude” for defeating the “opponent” whose name she did not take even once.

The list of gifts included a 300-bed super speciality hospital, a degree college, a new power sub-station and a food grains godown apart from 32 other new projects.

“When I had last come to Narayangarh, two youths had approached me and urged for a good hospital. So, I have come back to grant that. If those two youths are present in today’s meeting, you are responsible for bringing this beautiful gift to the Narayangarh,” said the CM.

Mamata thanked the people of Narayangarh for responding to her appeal of electing the TMC nominee in spite of “slander campaign and conspiracy”. “I thank the people of Narayangarh for giving a new ray of hope by giving us such a massive victory … I will start my administrative review meeting from this district,” she said, adding the TMC’s win as the victory of the people and good governance.

Both Mamata and Misra had been engaged in a bitter war of words in the run-up to the Assembly polls. After the first phase of polling in West Midnapore, Misra had claimed that the voters “have hit one over the boundary to throw the TMC out of the playing arena.” Mamata had retorted saying “Junglemahal would give a big zero to the opponents”.

The results had been a sweet revenge for Mamata, who bagged 17 out of the 19 West Midnapore seats with CPM drawing a blank in this district. Misra lost by a margin of over 13,000 votes to Prodyut Ghosh, TMC’s first-time candidate. Ghosh said a large number of CPM supporters have now appealed to the TMC acknowledging their “mistake” and expressing their intent to join the ruling party.

“We are accepting those written applications but are keeping them on reserve. The party high command has asked us not to accept them immediately,” Ghosh added.

However, it was not only West Midnapore that voted overwhelmingly for the TMC. The greater Junglemahal region, which covers four districts of West Midnaopore, East Midnapore, Purulia and Bankura, accounted for 56 seats of which the TMC bagged 44.

