Kejriwal trying to divert attention from real issues: BJP on Lamba’s suspension

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday dubbed Alka Lamba’s suspension as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson as a clear conflict between ‘action and deeds’ and said this episode is an attempt on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s part to divert public attention from ground realities.
BJP MLA O.P. Sharma told ANI that Kejriwal, who made tall claims during the Delhi Assembly polls, is now trapped in his own web.
“Today when he is surrounded from all sides, he wants to divert the public attention by using these kinds of tactics,” he said.
BJP MP Udit Raj said Kejriwal hardly follows what he says.
“He promised a lot of things, including cheap electricity, low water prices, giving permanent status to temporary workers; but none of them have been fulfilled. So, he plays blame game with the BJP,” Raj told ANI.
Claiming that Kejriwal has failed on all fronts, he said, “Alka Lamba ji has suffered for speaking the truth.”
Lamba, who is the MLA from Chandni Chowk, earlier in the day said she respects very decision made by the AAP as she is a disciplined party worker.
“Even if I have committed a mistake unknowingly, I would surely regret it so that the party’s fight against corruption doesn’t face a setback,” Lamba said in a tweet.
According to reports, Lamba had deviated from the party line and told reporters that Transport Minister Gopal Rai had been ‘relieved’ of the portfolio to make way for a fair probe into the Premium Bus Service scheme.
“We are here to support Gopal Rai. Give me an example, where allegations are levelled against a minister and the Chief Minister asks that minister to move to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) with relevant documents to face the probe,” Lamba had told reporters.
Lamba made the remarks outside the Anti-Corruption Branch’s office, where she had gone to extend support to Rai. He had gone to the agency in connection with the probe into the scheme.
The action by the AAP Government comes at a time when the party has maintained that Rai stepped down from the post due to ‘health reasons’, Lamba reportedly said Kejriwal wanted to ensure a fair probe into the alleged scam and had asked Rai to step down.
- Jun 16, 2016 at 1:14 pmCheap AND FREE electricity, low tap water prices, giving permanent jobs to part time workers, free house and roof over each head, free medicine and education to children, EXPOSE ALL CORRUPTION PRACTICES but none of them have been fulfilled TO THE DATE – WHERE IS ALL THE MONEY GOING, central should not pay a paisa to Kegri the liar. He adopted ODD and EVEN CAR BANDWAGON FROM THE CHINA AND is generating LOADS of revenue WHERE IS ALL GONE? In election HE DID NOT SAY HE WILL DOUBLE HIS MLA’S PAY- then why has he done so as he stepped in. WORSE HE PERSISTENTLY DISRESPECT AND OPENLY ABUSE (EACH TIME HE OPENS HIS DIRTY MOUTH) COUNTRY’S PM, WHERE W WORLD IS PRAISING MODI. Are we INDIANS are that dog headed and arrogant ? who elects corrupt people like Rahhl, Kejri, Sonia, Lalu, Nitish the bunch year after yearslt;br/gt;all KEJAI CAN DO LIKE RAHUL IS BLAME PM MODIJI FOR EVERY THING - EVEN HOW KEJRI ABUSE FATHER, ANNAJIReply
- Jun 16, 2016 at 3:55 pmNo one is free to express his or her opinion against party line, this is democracy or something else. Even Congress party does not take such harsh decision against a party spokesman who speaks against party line as Mr Kejriwal has taken against Allka Lamba. Many times Digvijay Singh or Jai ram Ramesh or Kamalnath has willingly or unwillingly spoken against party line. Similarly Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha, Jaswant Singh have spoken against party line of BJP. Kejriwal is trying to prove that he is unchallenged even if he is wrong , arbitrary and whimsical. He removed all old guards like Yogendra Yadav and PB. Even Sonia hi or Rahul hi are not so much dictatorial in atude as Kejriwal seems to be. He used to say that he will take all decisions after collecting opinion of common men . In practice he is totally different. He is no more a leader of Aam admi, it appears to me so.Reply
- Jun 17, 2016 at 8:33 amPoor Alka suspended for speaking against corruption !!Reply
- Jun 16, 2016 at 8:24 pmCalling himself Aam admi and behaving like a seasoned/ cunning politician, Mr Kejriwal is showing his true color every day.Reply
- Jun 17, 2016 at 1:04 amIt is a question of time before AAP crumbles fully.Reply
