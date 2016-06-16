Kejriwal trying to divert attention from real issues: BJP on Lamba’s suspension

BJP says that Alka Lamba has paid the price for speaking the truth. (Source: File photo) BJP says that Alka Lamba has paid the price for speaking the truth. (Source: File photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday dubbed Alka Lamba’s suspension as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson as a clear conflict between ‘action and deeds’ and said this episode is an attempt on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s part to divert public attention from ground realities.

BJP MLA O.P. Sharma told ANI that Kejriwal, who made tall claims during the Delhi Assembly polls, is now trapped in his own web.

“Today when he is surrounded from all sides, he wants to divert the public attention by using these kinds of tactics,” he said.

BJP MP Udit Raj said Kejriwal hardly follows what he says.

Watch Video: What’s making news

“He promised a lot of things, including cheap electricity, low water prices, giving permanent status to temporary workers; but none of them have been fulfilled. So, he plays blame game with the BJP,” Raj told ANI.

Claiming that Kejriwal has failed on all fronts, he said, “Alka Lamba ji has suffered for speaking the truth.”

Lamba, who is the MLA from Chandni Chowk, earlier in the day said she respects very decision made by the AAP as she is a disciplined party worker.

“Even if I have committed a mistake unknowingly, I would surely regret it so that the party’s fight against corruption doesn’t face a setback,” Lamba said in a tweet.

According to reports, Lamba had deviated from the party line and told reporters that Transport Minister Gopal Rai had been ‘relieved’ of the portfolio to make way for a fair probe into the Premium Bus Service scheme.

“We are here to support Gopal Rai. Give me an example, where allegations are levelled against a minister and the Chief Minister asks that minister to move to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) with relevant documents to face the probe,” Lamba had told reporters.

Lamba made the remarks outside the Anti-Corruption Branch’s office, where she had gone to extend support to Rai. He had gone to the agency in connection with the probe into the scheme.

The action by the AAP Government comes at a time when the party has maintained that Rai stepped down from the post due to ‘health reasons’, Lamba reportedly said Kejriwal wanted to ensure a fair probe into the alleged scam and had asked Rai to step down.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now