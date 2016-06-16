Kejriwal does not believe in Constitution: Subramanian Swamy

Training guns at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the ongoing controversy surrounding the appointment of 21 AAP MLAs as Parliament Secretaries, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that the former has no knowledge of the Indian Constitution and comes up with some drama or the other to hide his failures.
Swamy told ANI the AAP has done an illegal thing, adding Kejriwal doesn’t believe in rules or the Constitution.
“Now that he is not able to govern the national capital, he keeps on coming up with some drama or the other. But now he has been exposed. The BJP appointed a Parliamentary Secretary following all the rules unlike the AAP,” said Swamy..
“There is a rule that you have to send a request through the LG, but he directly approached the President. No rules were followed by him,” he added.
Kejriwal earlier this week alleged that the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were adopting double standards on the issue surrounding appointment of the Parliamentary Secretaries.
The Delhi Government Bill to exclude the post of Parliamentary Secretary from the office of profit has been refused assent by the President, raising questions over the fate of 21 AAP MLAs, who have been appointed to the posts.
The AAP Government had sought an amendment to the Delhi Members of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification) Act, 1997 through which it had sought “retrospective” exemption for the parliamentary secretaries from disqualification provisions.
Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung forwarded the Bill to the Centre, which in turn was sent to the President with comments.
- Jun 21, 2016 at 2:23 amNow kejri is approaching Gujrat n here also another kejri is coming up in Gujrat named Hardik patel. Who is also supporting AAP in up coming election in gujratReply
- Jun 16, 2016 at 2:59 pmThis bigot is still talking non sense after he got a tight slap from economists in india and outside india..dia really deserves better than this..Reply
- Jun 16, 2016 at 4:41 pmStrange enough,those who have least respect for Indian cosition are rendering the advice to follow ,it.need not to reproduce all the recent uterngs of B .J.P and R.S.S leadersReply
- Jun 16, 2016 at 4:46 pmSwamy ji is rightReply
- Jun 20, 2016 at 9:44 amDr Swamy is very knowledgeable and absolutely unbiased ,believe in him .lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Its high time Kejriwal gets stopped forever ...and no more Kejriwal comes up in this countryReply
- Load More Comments