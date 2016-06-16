Latest News

Kejriwal does not believe in Constitution: Subramanian Swamy

Arvind Kejriwal is embroiled in a controversty after appointment of 21 AAP MLAs as Parliament Secretaries

By: ANI | New Delhi | Published:June 16, 2016 7:24 pm
Subramanian Swamy, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP, Indian Constitution, BJP, AAP MLA, Delhi government, AAP news, latest news, Delhi news, India news BJP Leader and former union minister Dr. Subramanian Swamy says that Kejriwal has no knowledge about the constitution. (Source: Express Photo by Gajendra yadav)

Training guns at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the ongoing controversy surrounding the appointment of 21 AAP MLAs as Parliament Secretaries, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that the former has no knowledge of the Indian Constitution and comes up with some drama or the other to hide his failures.

Swamy told ANI the AAP has done an illegal thing, adding Kejriwal doesn’t believe in rules or the Constitution.

“Now that he is not able to govern the national capital, he keeps on coming up with some drama or the other. But now he has been exposed. The BJP appointed a Parliamentary Secretary following all the rules unlike the AAP,” said Swamy..

“There is a rule that you have to send a request through the LG, but he directly approached the President. No rules were followed by him,” he added.

Kejriwal earlier this week alleged that the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were adopting double standards on the issue surrounding appointment of the Parliamentary Secretaries.

The Delhi Government Bill to exclude the post of Parliamentary Secretary from the office of profit has been refused assent by the President, raising questions over the fate of 21 AAP MLAs, who have been appointed to the posts.

The AAP Government had sought an amendment to the Delhi Members of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification) Act, 1997 through which it had sought “retrospective” exemption for the parliamentary secretaries from disqualification provisions.

Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung forwarded the Bill to the Centre, which in turn was sent to the President with comments.

  1. M
    Mr jain
    Jun 21, 2016 at 2:23 am
    Now kejri is approaching Gujrat n here also another kejri is coming up in Gujrat named Hardik patel. Who is also supporting AAP in up coming election in gujrat
    Reply
    1. A
      AJ
      Jun 16, 2016 at 2:59 pm
      This bigot is still talking non sense after he got a tight slap from economists in india and outside india..dia really deserves better than this..
      Reply
      1. P
        PARMINDER SINGH
        Jun 16, 2016 at 4:41 pm
        Strange enough,those who have least respect for Indian cosition are rendering the advice to follow ,it.need not to reproduce all the recent uterngs of B .J.P and R.S.S leaders
        Reply
        1. J
          Jagannath Panigrahy
          Jun 16, 2016 at 4:46 pm
          Swamy ji is right
          Reply
          1. M
            Milind
            Jun 20, 2016 at 9:44 am
            Dr Swamy is very knowledgeable and absolutely unbiased ,believe in him .lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Its high time Kejriwal gets stopped forever ...and no more Kejriwal comes up in this country
            Reply
