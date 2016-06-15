Kamal Nath resigns as Punjab affairs in-charge

Days after being appointed as Punjab affairs in-charge, veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday resigned from the post. Nath wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi, requesting her to relieve him from the position after controversy erupted over his appointment.
“Have been hurt by developments in the past few days where unnecessary controversy has been created around 1984 riots,” said Nath.
Congress spokesman Randip Surjewala confirmed Nath’s resignation and said the party president has accepted it.
Nath, facing allegations of leading a mob near Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi during the anti-Sikh riots in 1984, is a controversial face in Punjab. The state unit of the party has reacted with shock and disbelief at his appointment in Punjab where 1984 riots is an emotive issue.
Captain Amarinder Singh, however, has come out in support of Nath.
Amarinder told The Indian Express: “Nath had no role to play in riots. I was the only leader from Punjab to visit Delhi post the riots. I heard names of five leaders to be responsible for the riots. Nobody named Nath then. The issue was raised only after the Sikh for Justice leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun sought a ban on his entry to the US in 2010.”
Punjab Chief Minsiter Parkash Singh Badal termed Nath’s appointment as “the ultimate insult to Sikhs”.
“It is an unbelievable brazen act of insensitivity towards Sikhs and crass and vulgar disregard of national opinion on the guilty of the massacre of thousands of innocent Sikh children, men and women by Congress goons in November 1984. I just cannot believe a political party can be so brutally insensitive to the sentiments of Sikhs,” Badal said.
- Jun 15, 2016 at 8:44 pmNath or another nathu or even the so called maharaja amrinder, for SG they are all available to cheer the leaderReply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 6:02 pmCong. knows that with that tag on Kamal Nath the party would have lost all the chances of revival in Pb. where Khujli who has failed in Delhi is having hawk eyes to gain something there.A wise and timely decision to checkmate Aaptards,who were inwardly happy but showing outward anger.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 6:51 pmGodara case has been addressed. Board is now clear to address 1984 riot cases. No one came tell it to be BJP's vendetta.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 5:35 pmInthe process party committed and exposed.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 10:12 pmA corrupt, hi loyalist with a diverse shady past !Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 5:08 pmThe manitions of the Indian Judiciary has loosened the noose that should have been tightened around his neck,. Some politicians steal and no action from the Judiciary, some more kill and no action from the Judiciary and some more are walking free in spite of all the evidence. Every one in Congress should be put in Jail till they can prove their honesty and integrity.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 10:16 pmMaybe one day his conscious will see beyond hi family and he will apologies to the Sikhs for 1984 Sikh genocide. THIS WAS NOT RIOTS, IT WAS MMUDER OF INNOCENT SIKHS IN INDEPENDENT INDIA. People are still waiting for justice after 32 years one day this will come to haunt India. You can understand why Sikhs ask for independent state within India the only solution.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 7:22 pmCaptain Amarinder Singh should be ashamed of himself. A Sikh, a former Army officer, and with claims to royal ancestry. It would appear that the Captain's gene expression is more like his decadent g-father, rather than his uber decent father. Shame.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 7:58 pmDr maj U C Panigrahi lt;br/gt;Scared of skeletons being dug from your cupboard nathji?Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 7:09 pmOk Sir, You may be not involved with 1984 riots. You were a top leader and you cound not get even a dozen people convicted for the killing of 3500 Sikhs. You guys went after the blood of Modi and Gujarat and sent many to jail, life sentence and what not. is this not a double standard??Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 6:04 pmWhether Capt Amrinder was consulted or not is the main issue but high comd is clueless as always. However, this is a huge embarrment for Congress party whose pority in the state is at the lowest after AAP and Akali/BJP. Chances of Congress in Punjab forming govt is around 20% presently.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 5:03 pmIf Indian judiciary is working this Nath guy will have been hanged.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 5:48 pmYes, truth hurts.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 6:46 pmHere goes first advice of Prashant Kumar and claim of Congi leaders that we take collective action and care about the people in deciding the things. Kamal Nath was decided without any input from state leaders, central leadership thinks people are fool in general and they will still vote for congress. Did they check with MMS, expert PM for ten years? Was it not Rahul's input? where is leader who says Rahul is de facto congress president. Congi have been clamouring for Priyanka in UP. Let them try that last card as well.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 4:55 pmAppointment of Kamal Nath is just another example of ineptness and insensibility of the congress, with its "high command" sitting in ivory towers inaccessible from the common people are well as ground realities.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 5:46 pmWhether he was involved in the riots or not, he must realize that he is a mere servant of the Ghandy family. They can do whatever they want. He should get out of his slavery before he gets publicly abused by a member of the Ghandy family one of these days.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 5:21 pmfacist and casteist congress is exposedReply
