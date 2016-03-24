J&K govt formation: Ram Madhav, Jitendra Singh to meet BJP MLAs

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh will meet party legislators to review the current political situation in the state and elicit their (MLAs) opinion ahead of meeting Jammu and Kashmir Governor Friday.

BJP high command has deputed Ram Madhav to reach Jammu along with Jitendra Singh to assess the current political situation and elicit the opinion of party legislators (over the government formation), BJP sources said.

The crucial meeting will be held on Friday in which all the BJP legislators and its top leadership will take part, the sources said.

Governor N N Vohra has written to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and BJP state president Sat Sharma to meet him on Friday (to clarify their stand on government formation).

The BJP and PDP delegations had earlier met the Governor separately on February 2 when the Governor had sought their stand on government formation.

BJP delegation had once again met the Governor on March 2 while Mehbooba Mufti met the Governor on March 4.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor’s rule on January 8 after the passing away of Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

On March 22 Mehbooba had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which she said: “It was ‘very positive’ and ‘good’ in addressing issues pertaining to the people of the state and that she was ‘very satisfied’.”