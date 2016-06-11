Jharkhand Warrant against 2 Cong MLAs, party moves EC

The Jharkhand High Court Friday rejected JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi’s plea seeking a stay on Saturday’s Rajya Sabha polls in the state. The Jharkhand High Court Friday rejected JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi’s plea seeking a stay on Saturday’s Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

The Congress Friday approached the Election Commission (EC) seeking its urgent intervention in Jharkhand, claiming that the BJP government in the state had issued arrest warrants against two of its MLAs — Devender Singh and Nirmala Devi — in a “blatant misuse of power” to “influence elections” to two Rajya Sabha seats Saturday.

“The BJP and its leaders are using all kinds of tactics to defeat established process of electoral democracy…we are completely shocked by the machination of the Raghubar Das government…when arrest warrants have been issued against two Congress MLAs,” the party said in a petition to the EC.

Watch Video: What’s making news

“Any effort on the part of the government to influence the MLAs…should be not only discouraged but stopped, and the two MLAs should not be prevented from voting tomorrow by arresting them,” the plea said.

HC rejects Marandi’s plea to postpone poll

The Jharkhand High Court Friday rejected JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi’s plea seeking a stay on Saturday’s Rajya Sabha polls in the state. “Our grievance is that the polls should be held as per the list available with the EC, which shows that we have eight MLAs, and not as per the Assembly list, in which we have only two MLAs.” JVM(P)’s counsel said. The court dismissed the plea, saying the procedure of elections had been set in motion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now