Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das attacks Nitish Kumar

Slamming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for indulging ‘politics’ in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Raghubhar Das on Sunday said Kumar was ‘helpless’ as his own allies in Bihar were opposing him.

Das asked Nitish to first rein in Mohammed Shahabbudin and take confidence of ‘fearful’ people there before bothering about Jharkhand, an official release said quoting him.

The Jharkhand CM further blamed Kumar of riding piggyback on such leaders of Jharkhand who lacked the base and resources.

Commenting on Kumar’s Jamshedpur visit on Saturday where the CM demanded to enlist kurmi caste in the tribal list, Das took a swipe at the Bihar Chief Minister and accused Kumar of indulging in politics in Jharkhand.

While sometimes Kumar calls for banning liquor, at other times he raises demand for inclusion of kurmi caste in tribal list, Das said.

