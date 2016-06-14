Accept GST amendments, resume Jallikattu: Jayalalithaa to Modi

Tamil Chief Minister Jayalalithaa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Tuesday. (Source: AIADMK/Twitter) Tamil Chief Minister Jayalalithaa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Tuesday. (Source: AIADMK/Twitter)

In her first visit to Delhi after winning the elections in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Race Course Road and submitted a 29-point memorandum listing down her demands for the state.

Among the list of demands, AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa sought permanent exemption from NEET exam, resumption of the banned Jallikattu and acceptance of the suggested amendments made by her government to GST Bill.

She demanded the restoration of water level at Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet.

Interlinking of rivers, retrieval of Katchatheevu island and inclusion of fishermen in the Scheduled Tribes list are also listed in the memorandum.

In the memorandum, the state has also urged for the early commissioning of Unit 2 of Kudankulam nuclear power plant.

Jayalalithaa, who arrived in the afternoon, met 50 of her party MPs, the largest regional group in Parliament, before she drove to Modi’s residence.

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai, Special Advisor Sheela Balakrishnan and Chief Secretary Rama Mohan Rao accompanied her.

Srilankan Tamils issue, lifting of the ban on the conduct of Jallikattu and declaring Tamil as an official language were also among the demands made by the chief minister.

She wanted a decision to allow use of Tamil as the language of Madras High Court.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Pon Radhakrishnan also called on the Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu house in the evening.

Speculation has been rife in the capital that PM Modi would ask Jayalalithaa to join the BJP alliance at the Centre. However, AIADMK insiders say that the party has little to gain from an alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

