Accept GST amendments, resume Jallikattu: Jayalalithaa to Modi

In her first visit to Delhi after winning the elections in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Race Course Road and submitted a 29-point memorandum listing down her demands for the state.
Among the list of demands, AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa sought permanent exemption from NEET exam, resumption of the banned Jallikattu and acceptance of the suggested amendments made by her government to GST Bill.
She demanded the restoration of water level at Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet.
Interlinking of rivers, retrieval of Katchatheevu island and inclusion of fishermen in the Scheduled Tribes list are also listed in the memorandum.
In the memorandum, the state has also urged for the early commissioning of Unit 2 of Kudankulam nuclear power plant.
Jayalalithaa, who arrived in the afternoon, met 50 of her party MPs, the largest regional group in Parliament, before she drove to Modi’s residence.
Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai, Special Advisor Sheela Balakrishnan and Chief Secretary Rama Mohan Rao accompanied her.
Srilankan Tamils issue, lifting of the ban on the conduct of Jallikattu and declaring Tamil as an official language were also among the demands made by the chief minister.
She wanted a decision to allow use of Tamil as the language of Madras High Court.
Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Pon Radhakrishnan also called on the Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu house in the evening.
Speculation has been rife in the capital that PM Modi would ask Jayalalithaa to join the BJP alliance at the Centre. However, AIADMK insiders say that the party has little to gain from an alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu.
- Jun 14, 2016 at 2:09 pmDont go by these media reports. These are speculations/conjuctures.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 2:49 pmVoice of south has always met with skepticism in the north. Need to move the capital to south to give the people of southern states their fair share.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 9:01 pmChennai of course - the oldest cityReply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 9:09 pmEach state has its own structure. Tamil Nadu is manufacturing state so GST in its current form does not fit. All state to understand any new regulation and should verify its bearing to their states. We need smart states to have a smart India! Gone are the days politics with Sicularism!!!Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 4:57 pmif modiji has accepted all pleas of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J jayalalitha, then, the central government is bound with the mandatory request of Tamil Nadu in all burning issues which are hanging for the last 25 years of imprisonment of Rajeevhi's ination convicts. The disproportionate et case should also be nullified and acquitted CM jayalalithaa in all wealth cases in . Does central government under the leadership of Modiji ready to take onerous responsibility of future consequence be that as it may. This will also become precedence to all governing states in India to follow this principle of waiving off conviction,corruption and allegations against all erring ministers by showing thumping majority of dissident members strength, who are indirectly backbone of ping off any bills in the parliament resulting in BJP government is hapless and helpless though, it is formed in thumbing majority in the parliament.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 1:21 pmLet the Bulls run while we tax the people who attend this function. GST is a great equalizer tax system, those who consume more pay more, it is more equitable and brings in more revenue to the coffers. Build more, build better facilities for people to enjoy and let them pay taxes based on their usage. I think PM Modi is doing an excellent job with his able team.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 3:11 pmThe Lady who challenged Modiji is now at his mercy ? Modiji should demand ban of liquor from her in exchange to any favor that is sought from her .Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 2:39 pmOpen blackmailingReply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 3:13 pmDoes South has one voice or it is Tamilnadu, Kerala, Andhra, Karanataka and now Telangana? Where will u take capital in SouthReply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 1:29 pmAIADMK Rajya Sabha votes are very cricial at this stage for GST bill. The governmnet of India may accept any thing or evey thing it demands.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 5:26 pmSo the judgement on Jallikattu by the Supreme CORRUPT(sc) of India was a political decision and that BUGGER Supreme CORRUPT judge of india got a post retirement lucrative post and got settled.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 2:32 pmalso we have to see what Mamta asks Modi when she meets Modi soon. she may even ask for bangladesh back. looks funny but it is the fact - srinivasanReply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 2:30 pmonly difference of Jaya with Kejri, she is not abusive of Modi but she puts such demands which r not correct. she is adament lady and Modi has to live with such stupid demands - srinivasanReply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 2:53 pmShe has openly asked MODI govt to accept the amendments proposed by her party. This means she would not support the GST Bill proposed by UPA/NDA govts. This means MODI govt will not accept any of the other requests of JJ.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 10:59 pm"AIADMK insiders say that the party has little to gain from an alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu", any consideration for India ? Put India down and don't let bills p for only your state ? "retrieval of Katchatheevu island", this island was handed over to Sri Lanka on a platter by Nehru, Congress was very generous in giving Indian territory to other countries, like Coco island to Burma, half of Kashmir to stan, Aksai Chin/Soda Plain to China and an independent country Tibet to China. Congress actually messed up India very badly, but, traitor, stupid Hindus trample on each other to touch the feet of a lowly Italian waitress and go to vote for convicted criminals and nation looters. Hindus think that it is their birth right to hate people of other states.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 10:48 pmYes, but, that is not the consideration of these so-called leaders. These leaders play on the emotion of their state people to the point of creating divisions.Reply
