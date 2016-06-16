Jat quota stir: INLD, Congress extend support to protesters

INLD leader Abhay Chautala at the site. (Express Photo) INLD leader Abhay Chautala at the site. (Express Photo)

The second round of pro-quota agitation by Jats entered the 11th day Wednesday with both INLD and Congress extending support to the protesters.

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Vidhan Sabha Abhay Singh Chautala and other INLD leaders on the day toured protest sites in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Kaithal and Jind districts. Addressing the gatherings, Chautala said INLD was in favour of reservation for the Jats and five other castes. “We would take up the issue in the next session of the Vidhan Sabha,” he said.

Lashing out at the BJP government, he said it had failed to fulfill the promise made to the Jats. He said his party had doubted the intention of the government in giving reservation to Jats and five other communities right from the beginning. “That is is why the the bill granting reservation was kept pending with the Haryana Governor for a month and a half,” he said.

Stating that Haryana Chief Minister gave statements in Meham that could incite the community, Chautala said the INLD would raise this issue also inside and outside the Assembly.

Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in a statement issued Wednesday, demanded that the Haryana government should keep its promise to grant reservation to the Jats along with five other castes and withdraw cases filed against the innocent people.

He stressed that protesters have made no fresh demands but only wanted the government to keep its promises.

Hooda, too, alleged that the Chief Minister and some other BJP leaders are trying to instigate protesters with inflammatory speeches.

He said the Congress government had given reservation to Jats along with five other castes under an accepted formula that was supported by all sections of society. But the BJP government did not pursue the matter properly and effectively in the court which led to the present situation, he alleged.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti Yash Pal Malik said the government has not fulfilled any of the promises that it made in February following the agitation. He said no action has been taken against those involved in instigating the riots either.

Jats are sitting on protest at several places in the state. Nearly 20,000 security personnel including approximately 6,000 personnel of the Central Forces are keeping a strict vigil on the agitation this time. A special round-the-clock control room has been set up. The CISF held a flag march in Rohtak Wednesday.

