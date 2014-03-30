Jaswant Singh’s wife Sheetal Kanwar says BJP insulted her husband

Reacting sharply to the expulsion of her husband by BJP, Sheetal Kanwar today said Jaswant Singh was insulted by the party for which he worked for over 32 years.

Recalling Singh’s first expulsion by the party in 2009 on the Jinnah episode, Kanwar wondered as to why he was taken back in the party and on what ground he was expelled now.

Claiming that Singh was a foundation stone of the party, she told reporters that BJP was not giving importance to its principles and dedicated persons like her husband.

Now it was sure that her husband would never think to return to BJP anymore in future, Kanwar said.

“It was former BJP President Nitin Gadkari who requested and brought back Jaswantji to the party,” she said.

