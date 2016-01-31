Jammu-Kashmir crisis: Mehbooba to chair PDP meet today, discuss govt formation

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is yet to decide on whether her party will continue its alliance with the BJP. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is yet to decide on whether her party will continue its alliance with the BJP.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti will on Sunday chair a meeting of senior party leaders in Srinagar, where she will discuss government formation in Jammu & Kashmir. This will be the first formal meeting of the PDP after the death of its chief Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Party legislators, provincial presidents, district presidents and zonal presidents of Kashmir province are expected to attend the meeting at Mufti’s Fairview residence.

On Friday, the PDP toughened its position, saying the ally BJP should hand out concrete assurances for implementation of the coalition’s common agenda since it is in power at the Centre.

PDP particularly flagged issues like relations with Pakistan, revocation of the controversial AFSPA and return of power projects to Jammu and Kashmir from the Centre which are part of the ‘Agenda of Alliance’.

“For us, the ‘Agenda of Alliance’ is the sacred document that we should be going by. But there have to be some assurances on it,” a senior PDP leader said.

“It does not serve any purpose if we cannot implement this document that was reached between two parties — one headed by the Prime Minister who has a massive mandate at national level and the other by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as leader of the single largest party of the state,” the PDP leader added.

Referring to the relations with Pakistan which is a part of the Agenda of Alliance, he said while efforts are underway to improve the ties, it is not clear how this goal can be achieved without involving Jammu and Kashmir in the process.

“The dialogue with Pakistan is part of the Agenda of Alliance in whatever words it might be,” he said.

“Then there are other issues like revocation of AFSPA and return of power projects in the agenda. This all is for the benefit of the people of the state,” the PDP leader said.

With the BJP maintaining a studied silence on the issue, the hardening of stance by PDP indicates that the state could be heading for a longer period of Governor’s Rule which was imposed on January 8 following the demise of then Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Meanwhile, Governor N N Vohra has started assuming full powers of governance. Yesterday, he decided to set the ball rolling for holding elections to local bodies by discussing the matter with political parties.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd