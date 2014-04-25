Jaitley’s pamphlet idea to help shed outsider tag

Under attack from his opponent, former CM and Congress candidate from Amritsar Captain Amarinder Singh, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley has made a final attempt to shed the outsider tag.

In a pamphlet addressed to the residents of the city, Jaitley has invoked the legacy of his mother, the late Ratna Prabha, who was born in Amritsar. He added that his extended family, with whom he spent his holidays, also stays in the city, and his wife and sister were also born there.

“My wife Sangeetaji hails from Jammu, but coincidently she was born in Namak Mandi, Amritsar. My childhood in Amritsar reminds me of my friends, neighbourhood, good food, whereas Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Mandir, Company Bagh are part of my memories,” said Jaitley in his message to the voters.

A line in the soon-to-be-circulated pamphlet also claims he used to tell everyone he is from the holy city and has now bought a house to become a permanent resident.

The pamphlet also mentions Jaitley’s plans about the city’s development, infrastructure and future. “To boost tourism, I dream of better roads, railway lines and airports. To have special programmes to protect heritage monuments and buildings, to promote trade based on local cuisines and culture, basic facilities like electricity, sewage, water and roads to all, to make educational institutes of world class standard and skill-based training.

In health, I would be instrumental in establishing AIIMS in Amritsar so that residents do not have to rush to Delhi for better health facilities. Amritsar should become a centre for business between Pakistan and India. I dream of providing employment to youths. This is what I dream for my Amritsar,” reads the pamphlet. The pamphlet elicits Jaitley’s proximity to BJP’s PM candidate Narendra Modi in a bid to woo the electorate. “The BJP cadre is emphasising that Jaitley will be Modi’s right hand, a sentiment expressed by CM Parkash Singh Badal when he called Jaitley the future deputy PM,” said a senior leader.

