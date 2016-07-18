Jairam Ramesh on Priyanka Gandhi: No individual has magic wand to alone revive Congress

Amid the clamour within a section of Congress for Priyanka Gandhi to take an active political role, senior leader Jairam Ramesh has said no individual has a magic wand to revive the party and a team effort is the only way forward.
“I have always believed that the answer to the Congress’ revival lies not in one individual but in a collective endeavour,” Ramesh said when asked if Priyanka should campaign extensively in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections or 2019 Lok Sabha poll is the “right time”.
“No individual has a magic wand. The magic wand lies in a collective entity called the Congress party. Each of us has a responsibility to contribute to the revival. We cannot sit back and say: ‘A’ will do this, ‘B’ will do this and ‘C’ will do this. I think that era is over,” the leader told PTI.
“Nobody has a magic wand any more. The magic wand is a collective entity. It’s a collective effort, it’s a team effort,” the Rajya Sabha member said.
On whether “delay” in Rahul Gandhi taking over as Congress president is hurting the party’s prospects, he said, “I think it (Rahul’s taking over) is a last mile issue right now. I think it’s only a matter of time. I am not privy to his time- frame, but I am sure it’s going to happen sooner rather than later.”
Ramesh said Congress has taken “the right steps” vis-a-vis Uttar Pradesh elections. For the party to announce a chief ministerial candidate (Sheila Dikshit) almost eight months before the poll is unusual. “So, I think we are learning from our own experience.”
“This is the first time we are announcing a chief ministerial candidate. We have a new PCC chief. We have a new coordination committee chairman. I think we should now wait for the people who have been appointed to deliver,” the
Congress spokesperson said on the UP elections.
- Jul 18, 2016 at 11:17 amcheap POLITICS has no guts to discus openly issues relating citizen- JUST by going and meeting PRE_SELECTED group of people is called publicity not politics of concern WONDER HOW MUCH IS PAID TO MEDIAReply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 1:54 pmTo be precise Mr.Ramesh states that the family tag of hi will not help to win elections across India and for that we have to appreciate him for his bold statement and utterance which is the reality in to day's political life. There is a saying that If there is a beginning, there will be an end and these so called hi tags of Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka will end for which they are heading the party and its campaign says it all !!!Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 8:34 pmgt;gt;"Jairam Ramesh said: "Nobody has a magic wand any more. The magic wand is a collective eny. It's a collective effort, it's a team effort."lt;lt;lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;So, why are these useless Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka still living in huge government bungalows with tax payer supported security? Priyanka then goes and buys a dream cottage in Shimla with corrupt money in government allotted land. She is not even a government official. Ask them to vacate. Money goes for people's purposes and not for the dynasty.Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 5:43 pmPHONY RAMESH SLAVE OF RAHUL AND SONIA OPENS HIS LOUSY MOUTH AGAINReply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 3:41 pm'gyanadayam' comes very late for the coteries!Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 10:46 amYes, the team needs a leader and it is not him !Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 12:11 pmThe only way Congress can relaunch itself is, by going hammer and tongs against violent extremism. People, especially youth, get attracted to extremists. They need to fight that. Make the youth understand that BJP/RSS is all about divide and rule. They are weakening our core. Congress lacks will power. They need to go very aggressive and innovative on social media. Another thing, congress must do is to hone their next generation leaders and give chances to genuine people with strong leadership and organisational skills. It's possible to save our nation.Reply
