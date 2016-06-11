Jairam Ramesh book: ‘Suicides, Opposition chorus led to Andhra division’

The large number of suicides in demand of a separate Telangana state in 2011 and 2012, and increasing support for it amongst opposition parties, including BJP, could have been the main reason behind the 2013 decision of the UPA government to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh, a new book has revealed.
The book Old History New Geography: Bifurcating Andhra Pradesh by former Union minister Jairam Ramesh gives an account of year-long debates and discussions leading up to the creation of a separate Telangana state in February 2014 after the government had decided to do it in July the previous year.
- In the Face of Pepper Spray
- Cong to move amendments to compensatory afforestation bill
- Telangana Bill to be sent for President's nod next week: Jairam Ramesh
- Telangana issue: Cong MLA tenders resignation
- New Andhra ministers spark fresh guessing game about Telangana
- New Andhra ministers spark fresh guessing-game about Telangana
Watch Video: What’s making news
Ramesh, who was part of a Group of Ministers constituted to create a legislation to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh, says the all-important decision to create Telangana was probably taken at a meeting at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s residence in the last week of June 2013, a few days before the Congress party passed a resolution in this regard.
“That evening Prime Minister hosted Sonia Gandhi, A K Antony, Sushilkumar Shinde, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ahmed Patel and Digvijaya Singh at his residence. This meeting clearly decided that Telangana would finally be created, which was later formalised by the CWC on July 30,” he says in the book.
Ramesh says he does not clearly know what had prompted the decision, since the government had been playing the waiting game till then. “It could well be that the large number of tragic suicides that took place during 2011 and 2012 to push for the creation of Telangana influenced the final decision… It could also be that with the BJP, TDP and YSR Congress giving letters in favour of the creation of Telangana, the Congress felt that its hands were strengthened to go ahead with the bifurcation,” he says.
Ramesh says the expectation that TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao’s would merge his party in the Congress could also have encouraged the UPA to bifurcate the state.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Jun 11, 2016 at 4:07 amAbsolutely the congress was at fault for bifurcation in the last minute.they could have announced at least one and half year early so that proper bifurcation of ets and liabilities. All the ets concentrated around Hyderabad city andhra was left with no industry, including software industry. Kirankumar reddy conspired with centre and misled andhra region.ultimately congress last base in Telugu states and recovering congress is myth. Everybody's role is evident BJP role is also there for voting for bifurcation and andhra is at disadvantage.Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 7:58 pmtelangana people join hands with their politicians and successfully cheated their brothers now i am not sure what they are achieving by doing this apart showing their really character to w india!Reply
- Jun 13, 2016 at 10:14 ami am surprised to see the comments of some of the readers. BJP is more responsible than Congress. Sushma Swaraj wants to become leader in Telangana. Jaganmohan Reddy wants bifurcation as he lost ground in Telangana. He must have got his partner Gali Janardhan Reddy to recommend his mother Sushmaji to support Telangana. In fact the division would have taken place by announcing 5 years in advance and start bifurcating the ets and liabilities, identifying/constructing new buildings etc., But congress has committed suicide by switching off lights in parliament, making their own party MPs beaten by other state goons etc., Ofcourse, most of the MPs elected from andhra are having their business interest. example -- kaavoori samba...a defaulter to banks. he has silently accepted then and joined BJP two years back to protect from action by Bankers.Reply
- Jun 11, 2016 at 6:33 pmtelangana was merged forcefully without the consent of people and people started rebelling and in 1969 ,1 party got complete seats from 1 region who said i will fight for telangana formation and he joined congress and made people fools,and congress along with andhra lobby used issues for political gains and deteriorated irrigation and projects across telangana,this time again a party called TRS took strong hold for the formation of telangana and KCR who started that party made indian political system convinceed the emergent need for the formation of telangana and he succeded putting his life and his thoughts for telangana. people in telangana very well know only because of sonia telangana came and they also know congress people in telangana will sell telangaqna to lobbyists,if telangana people will trust anybody in BJP its only sushma swaraj,rajnath, rest of all are opportunists.Reply
- Jun 11, 2016 at 4:31 amWhen India became India and Pak based on their backgrounds why not Andhra and Telgana?Reply
- Jun 11, 2016 at 3:10 amThis was a conspiracy hidambaram, Shinde and Moily. They announced division of AP but did not execute the same. Because of uncertainty many industries/establishments went to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu though they had planned to go AP. This was nothing but a conspiracy against Telugu speaking people. Unfortunately congress leaders of AP were busy in making money for themselves rather than thinking of welfare of the state.Reply
- Jun 11, 2016 at 1:53 amSo there was an element of opportunism as well.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:36 pmBjp was consistent in its decision of bifurcation. It is congress which has jumped from one end to another and lost everythingReply
- Jun 18, 2016 at 8:28 amThis clumsy FACE/ head has to write more book "BAAAAHU, BOFORS LOOTING TO 2G".Reply
- Jun 13, 2016 at 6:59 amWhat a trajedy that the Patel's and Menon's of this country don't have the voice or stature to keep the states intact... what is all this going to achieve other than further divide idenies and line the pockets of the sub-divided region politicians, like.... the state can only progress if its sub-divided???!lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;There should be a irrevocable law at the centre - no more subdivison of states!lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Morons taking us back to 500 kingdoms from 100 yrs ago... Do you have the guts to join two regions... then you have no right to divide either!lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;... why did you fail to make different parts develop based on their natural resources and distribution of developmental activities; bring bijlee, sadak, paani, school, colleges, industry, irrigation/agriculture... it requires careful planning and hard-work... above all, being honest... lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;All the money over the years have gone to the bank/hawala/benami accounts of these cheats and the mes of the people continue to suffer!lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Unless this changes - Nothing changes!Reply
- Jun 11, 2016 at 2:20 amWe expected a fair split. You just gave everything to TS. Didnt do any justice to AP. Hope God punishes Congress Party for their sins by wiping out from India.Reply
- Jun 11, 2016 at 5:20 amKCR never gave any inclination that his party will merge after bifurcation. It is purely interest of the Congress keeping the 2014 Elections. Even its own CM Kiran Kumar Reddy rebelled against the proposal. Mr Ramesh's Book is nothing but a POST-MARTEM on the issue. lt;br/gt;.Reply
- Jun 11, 2016 at 5:11 amJairam is talking of a few suicides prompting them to go for bifurcation does he forget that w of Andhra region was shut down for 100 days , which is a record in the country which showed the extent of opposition , the AP embly had pes a resolution against bifurcation was that not an indication of the opposition . The congress thought they ould lose in Andhra region anyhow but atleast Telengana agreeing seats can be secured by agreeing for bifurcation and they have reaped what they have sown in the sense that congress has been wiped out and will remain so because of the people`s angerReply
- Load More Comments