Independence Day: Gold for the ‘most boring speech’ at Olympics, AAP ridicules PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi inspect guard of honour on the 70th indian Independence day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) PM Narendra Modi inspect guard of honour on the 70th indian Independence day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Prime Minister’s Red Fort speech would have struck Gold if there was a medal for the “most boring” public speech at Olympics, the Aam Aadmi Party said on day even as it attacked the Centre for lack of intent and policy.

Attacking the government over varied issues ranging from Kashmir policy to assault on Dalits, AAP leader Ashutosh said Modi’s speech was “uninspiring and directionless”.

“If at all Olympics had a medal for the most boring public speech then Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have received gold,” Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said.

Referring to a picture in which cameras caught Union Minister Arun Jaitley and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s eyes shut at Red Fort, Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia said it seems that Modi’s speech was really “boring”.

“It is because of the lack of intent and policy which is why Kashmir is burning, Pakistan entered our home and hit us and (the promise of bringing back) black money has been forgotten.

“Decisions are not being taken because the intent is not right. Haryana was burning and violence is being perpetrated in the name of cow worship. There is no action against attack on Dalits, farmers are committing suicide and the new education policy has become a rhetoric.

“It is due to lack of intent and policy that judges are not being appointed,” Sisodia charged in a series of tweets.

Ashutosh charged that under Modi’s rule, the Chief Justice of India is “weeping, intellectuals are resigning from their posts, journalists are under fear and governments are being dismissed.”

