In UP MLC polls, large-scale cross-voting adds to suspense

SP MLA Guddu Pandit with BJP’s Sangeet Som at Assembly as they wait to cast their votes for MLC polls, Friday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) SP MLA Guddu Pandit with BJP’s Sangeet Som at Assembly as they wait to cast their votes for MLC polls, Friday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Hours before Saturday’s Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP suffered a setback in the Legislative Council polls in Uttar Pradesh Friday where its second candidate lost despite securing some first-preference votes from other parties amid large-scale cross-voting. The victors included eight candidates of the ruling Samajwadi Party, three of BSP and one each of the Congress and BJP.

The results have left all the parties guessing about the defectors and the cross-voters as unlike the Rajya Sabha polls, there is no open voting in the MLC elections.

For 13 MLC seats, 14 candidates were in fray. Out of the total 404 MLAs, two did not vote while three votes were declared invalid. As a result, one candidate required about 28.51 votes to win the election.

Only seven could clear the election in the counting for first preference votes, which included all the three candidates of BSP, three of SP and one of BJP. It meant that despite losing the election, the BJP’s second candidate, Daya Shanker Singh, got over 10 first preference votes from other parties.

The three candidates of BSP, which has 80 MLAs, too got at least seven first preference votes from other parties.

