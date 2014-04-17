In Sushma seat, BJP tweaks Modi slogan

‘Abki baar Modi Sarkar’, the BJP’s main slogan this election, has undergone a slight change in Sushma Swaraj’s constituency to restore parity between the two leaders.

Workers and people who attend her roadside rallies sport stickers with the tweaked slogan ‘Sushma Swaraj Fir Ek Baar; Ab Bhajapa ki Modi Sarkar’.

The bigger, round-shaped stickers pasted on some cars, carry the same message that Swaraj gives in her speeches: “Modi is the official PM candidate declared by the party”.

While other leaders like Rajnath Singh never shy away from calling Modi the most popular choice, Swaraj makes the distinction that he is the party’s candidate. She does not name him in every rally though.

The backdrop to her rallies, after she filed her nomination papers, is provided by posters that read: ‘Bhajapa Lao Desh Bachao’ with equal space to the photographs of Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Before she filed her nomination, she would rarely mention Modi while addressing workers’ conventions, and stress on ‘Mission 29’ and to increase her victory margin to four lakh to make her the ‘number one’ parliamentarian.

She still talks of the margin, but seeks votes citing Modi’s decision-making ability, Chouhan’s popularity and the failures of the Congress-led UPA.

She talks of a wave either in favour of the BJP or against the Congress but neither attacks nor mentions her Congress rival Laxman Singh.

The job is left to local leaders and BJP legislators who dismiss him as not worthy of comparison.

Four out of six BJP MLAs who represent Assembly segments that fall within Vidisha LS constituency are ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government.

Forest Minister Gaurishankar Shejwar who accompanied Swaraj in her roadshow in his Sanchi constituency Wednesday told the crowd that they were lucky to be represented by her since despite her hectic schedule in Delhi she makes it a point to visit the constituency regularly.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App