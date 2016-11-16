Rashtrapati Bhavan march: Mamata finds new friends in political rivals as major parties refrain

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Left) and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Left) and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray

As Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gears up to lead a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan Wednesday against demonetisation, a strange group of politicians and parties have decided to throw their weight behind her. Banerjee was the first politician to have come out in the open and speak against the government’s move to discontinue higher denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. SP chief Mulayam Singh and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal soon joined the league.

The opposition parties have united against the government’s move and an intense debate on the matter is expected to take place on the first day of the Winter Session in Parliament on Wednesday.

One of the major attractions of Mamata’s march to Rashtrapati Bhavan will be the mix of political parties and leaders – who represent absolutely contrasting ideologies on majority of issues – that have come together to join her.

The first impression of this move to form a united opposition despite ideological differences was displayed when Mamata made a statement on November 13, saying she was ready to work together with her long-standing political foe CPI(M) to take on the central government.

While parties like Congress and CPI(M) have decided to raise the issue in Parliament first, instead of joining the march, the biggest blow to BJP came when its ally Shiv Sena announced that they will join TMC’s march. Former J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of National Conference party is also expected to join the march,

As per TMC, Banerjee talked to leaders of all the majority parties. She also held a 40-minute long conversation with Kejriwal whose stand on the issue was not clear till then. However, IANS reported that Kejriwal is likely to be a part of the Wednesday march.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Congress member Ghulam Nabi Azad said his party was not demanding a rollback of the policy but was concerned about the inconvenience caused to people and the manner in which the decision was being implemented.

