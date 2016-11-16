Rashtrapati Bhavan march: Mamata finds new friends in political rivals as major parties refrain

As Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gears up to lead a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan Wednesday against demonetisation, a strange group of politicians and parties have decided to throw their weight behind her. Banerjee was the first politician to have come out in the open and speak against the government’s move to discontinue higher denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. SP chief Mulayam Singh and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal soon joined the league.
The opposition parties have united against the government’s move and an intense debate on the matter is expected to take place on the first day of the Winter Session in Parliament on Wednesday.
One of the major attractions of Mamata’s march to Rashtrapati Bhavan will be the mix of political parties and leaders – who represent absolutely contrasting ideologies on majority of issues – that have come together to join her.
The first impression of this move to form a united opposition despite ideological differences was displayed when Mamata made a statement on November 13, saying she was ready to work together with her long-standing political foe CPI(M) to take on the central government.
While parties like Congress and CPI(M) have decided to raise the issue in Parliament first, instead of joining the march, the biggest blow to BJP came when its ally Shiv Sena announced that they will join TMC’s march. Former J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of National Conference party is also expected to join the march,
As per TMC, Banerjee talked to leaders of all the majority parties. She also held a 40-minute long conversation with Kejriwal whose stand on the issue was not clear till then. However, IANS reported that Kejriwal is likely to be a part of the Wednesday march.
Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Congress member Ghulam Nabi Azad said his party was not demanding a rollback of the policy but was concerned about the inconvenience caused to people and the manner in which the decision was being implemented.
- Nov 16, 2016 at 9:07 amthey should oppose and challange govt,, this govt is running like headless chicken .. no backup not game plan bus chal rahi hai .. coz they know that we have blind followers jo dont care for country but for religion ...Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 6:42 amMighty Power of Money- Opposition parties united.Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 8:48 amIt is sorry to see Mamata Banerjee left alone by Major Parties like Congress/SP/ BSP/ NCP/AIADMK/DMK/JDU/CPM.It means no Party considers her so Important leader except her state.She lost battle to represent all party delegation to meet the President Pranab Mukherjee.Even Arvind Kejriwal did not join her delegation. Therefore it is advised her to take of her state only and have good relation with Narendra Modi Govt for the progress of WB which has been lacking in Industrial Peace and development/employments since she came to power. Move of Demonetization by Modi govt has been welcomed by all specially Aam Aadmi/Middle cl/Working cl/Poor people .Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 7:14 ammodi j wants to help to our country people,we should cooperate to him..Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 7:11 amthey both are mad...Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 7:13 amthey could not do any thing so they are keeping strike and etc..Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 7:59 amUdhav is worthless really, Nothing more than a lawless goonda. He is trying to protect his black money only.Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 8:06 amLook how the rot has set in the country. The corrupt taking out a march. Worthless trash.lt;br/gt;Great move by PM Modi.Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 8:21 amMamtha Banerji is emerging as a new lady comedian in Indianolitics. Being a representative of Malda arms dealers, muslim opium growers, mullas of kolkatta, builder mafia of her state, her own saradha scam money etc in big loss due to demonetisation. To this joker, country comes later. Her muslim criminals come first. This is the reason why no serious political party has supported this cranky lady.Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 9:17 amMamata Banerjee's mission to take all Party delegation to Rastrapati Bhan failed.No Party wants her to be a national leader.Even Arvind Kejriwal did not accompany her.This itself shows she lacks wisdom,Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 8:09 amWhy do say blow to BJP. shivsena is habituated to corner BJP every now and then previously also.Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 6:31 amYour paper is really a joke. You wonder as if miracle has happened. There is lot in common beteween TMC and ShivSena- Both are party of goonds, believe in Goondgiri and extrotion, absolute lawlessness whereveer they rule, One person show, IE please investiagte how much Mamata and her Goondas have extorted in Bengal and Shisena in Mumbai. These parties and polticians are of thick skin, absolutely no principles or policy. all politics of convemnience. Shivsens under Uddhav has reached rock bottom.Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 8:26 amDo these morons think people don't understand their motives? Even Shivsena is known for collecting tremendous money from Mumbai. They all have tremendous black money and that is why they are doing this drama.Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 9:51 amMamta is worried about fake currency factories being closed in Malda. That is main source of funding for TMCReply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 9:54 amPeople of India, please take a very serious note of these political parties.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;All political parties totally corrupt.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Kejriwal the supporter of Anna Hazare is against black money lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;These polital parties have unaccounted black money. They use the Common Man to take care of their personal political gain.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Do not support these corrupt, black money backed political parties. People of India must be aware of the great opposition parties, they are flourishing with huge black money. They are eating away people's money. They evade taxes.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Do not believe these selfish political parties.Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 8:05 amSHIV SENA SHOULD QUIT NDA IF THEY REALLY OPPOSE THIS MOVEReply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 6:19 amPolitical parties who oppose are the ones who do not know what to do with the money they collected the wrong way. I think the common should then also march in the opposite direction to stop these goons who are in the guise of politicians.Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 8:18 amkindly also march with your bags full of black money which has recently turned garbage..Reply
- Nov 16, 2016 at 9:22 amThe insane Mamba Snake supports the illegal immigrants from West Bengal and she has converted to Islam to protect the interest of Muslims and by joining with Her Shiv Sena lost all its credibilities and it should also change its name as Muslim Sena. We don't want a Sena leader who is supporting MuslimsReply
