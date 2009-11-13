I can also compare myself to Brando or De niro: Raj Babbar

Congress MP Raj Babbar took a swipe at Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav for challenging Rahul Gandhi following the defeat of his wife Dimple Yadav in Firozabad Lok Sabha byelections.

“This could be personal for anybody. I can also compare myself with Marlon Brando or Robert De niro…. Everybody has right to say anything,” he said in reply to a question whether Akhilesh Yadav was comparing himself to Rahul Gandhi when he said he was ready to accept the challenge thrown by Gandhi in UP.

Asked further on this comparison between the two youth leaders,who are called ‘Yuvraj’ by their respective supporters,the new Congress MP said,”I don’t know who calls whom Yuvraj but my leader is Rahul Gandhi.”

He also took a dig at the SP general secretary Amar Singh saying he may not be proving useful for the party.

“I had seen him putting a mask on his mouth. It looks his health is not okay. Naturally when one’s health is not correct,one cannot think properly…he may not be proving useful for the party,” Babbar said when asked to comment on Amar Singh reportedly writing a letter to the SP chief saying he wants to distance himself from candidate selection process in UP.

Babbar,a former Samajwadi Party leader developed serious differences with Singh before he quit the party and joined Congress.

Babbar evaded a direct reply whether the SP general secretary should renounce politics saying “How can I say. If I am ill,I have to decide which doctor I have to go to. How do I know what ailment he has?”

Asked whether he feels bad that he won from the seat defeating the daughter in law of the SP chief,who had brought him into politics,Babbar said,”I did not defeat anybody. I am thankful to Mulayam Singh ji that he made me an MP but I was in active politics for long.”

The Congress MP said that the Yadav community played a key role in his victory from the seat.

Asked whether his victory from the SP’s stronghold denotes any rejection of dynastic politics by the SP chief,Babbar said,”If SP is doing caste politics,Yadav community does not tolerate domination of anybody.”

“If any body says I am the only leader of Yadavs,I don’t think Yadavs will tolerate it. They cannot tolerate injustice or anybody’s domination.”

The Congress MP,accompanied by AICC general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Digivijay Singh,also met Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the morning.

“She told me to work hard now after I have become an MP. We have to do much in UP,” Babbar said when asked about the meeting.

To a question on whether he was hopeful of getting any ministry in UPA cabinet,he said,”I have to get work done from ministers. Why should I be waiting to become one?”

He also said he would work with full dedication in any position the party finds him suitable for.

