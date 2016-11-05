High drama at SP event as Shivpal pushes Akhilesh supporter on stage

The internal rift between Samajwadi Party leaders surfaced again on Saturday at the party’s silver jubilee celebrations in Lucknow. Senior party leaders Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav made veiled attacks on each other while addressing the people at the event.
Soon high drama ensued when Shivpal shoved party leader Javed Abidi on stage interrupting him during his speech. Abidi was vociferously pitching for Akhilesh to be nominated as the chief ministerial candidate before elections.
#WATCH Shivpal Singh Yadav shoves SP leader Javed Abidi on stage during the SP Rajat Jayanti program in Lucknow (UP) pic.twitter.com/mZx7ZvHx7L
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2016
Earlier, Shivpal announced on stage that he did not have any aspiration of becoming the CM of Uttar Pradesh. However he added that some outsiders had entered the party and there was a need to stay alert. Meanwhile, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen playing a conciliatory role and urged the leaders to work together ahead of assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held next year.
JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowds and other senior politicians also marked their presence at the event.
- Nov 5, 2016 at 9:57 amIt is the force of cash payment already received from NDA, to split SP votes to help BJP candidates. Netaji and his supporters guided by amarsin cannot do anything more. Make hay when the sun is shining. Without demoting Indian Military to the level of a unit under the RSS umbrella (RSS, VHP, BJP, Bajrang Dal, Go-Rakshaks, Indian Military..) and without splitting SP in UP, BJP cannot make any headway in the UP embly elections coming shortly. So, Netaji and his gang must be pleased through the conduit of amarsin.Reply
- Nov 5, 2016 at 10:37 amIlleterates like Shivpal and Mulayam to finish their Own Party after grabbing Few 000 Crores of Rupees from BJPReply
- Nov 5, 2016 at 10:47 amWhere are the self-proclaimed champions of "freedom of speech"? A minority was barred from speaking his mind. Why are we selective about "freedom of speech"?Reply
- Nov 5, 2016 at 1:41 pmWhat rubbish! Father, uncle and son doing stage-managed family fight to try and divert attention in a losing election/yet the blame goes to RSS!!!Reply
- Nov 5, 2016 at 12:29 pmIn politics Ceaser denied crown thrice.Reply
- Nov 5, 2016 at 9:30 amHigh drama.teresting..!!!lt;br/gt;But the climax will come with jootam paijari..lt;br/gt;We r waiting..Reply
