High drama at SP event as Shivpal pushes Akhilesh supporter on stage

The internal rift between Samajwadi Party leaders surfaced again on Saturday at the party’s silver jubilee celebrations in Lucknow. Senior party leaders Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav made veiled attacks on each other while addressing the people at the event.

Soon high drama ensued when Shivpal shoved party leader Javed Abidi on stage interrupting him during his speech. Abidi was vociferously pitching for Akhilesh to be nominated as the chief ministerial candidate before elections.

#WATCH Shivpal Singh Yadav shoves SP leader Javed Abidi on stage during the SP Rajat Jayanti program in Lucknow (UP) pic.twitter.com/mZx7ZvHx7L — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2016

Earlier, Shivpal announced on stage that he did not have any aspiration of becoming the CM of Uttar Pradesh. However he added that some outsiders had entered the party and there was a need to stay alert. Meanwhile, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen playing a conciliatory role and urged the leaders to work together ahead of assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held next year.

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowds and other senior politicians also marked their presence at the event.

