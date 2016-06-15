Haryana Rajya Sabha polls: Returning officer questioned

Chaudhary Birender Singh (left) and Dr Subhash Chandra after winning the Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana in Chandigarh. (Source: Express photo) Chaudhary Birender Singh (left) and Dr Subhash Chandra after winning the Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana in Chandigarh. (Source: Express photo)

A day after the Election Commission sought a report from Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on a complaint of alleged rigging in the Rajya Sabha poll filed by losing candidate R K Anand, the CEO Tuesday began a preliminary probe into the allegation.

CEO Vijay Singh Dahiya and Additional CEO Maheshwar Sharma questioned Returning Officer R K Nandal about the procedure followed during the election. The CEO was informed that videography of the entire process was done and the video could be provided to him.

In his complaint, Anand alleged that during the election, the original pen with which votes had to be marked was replaced with another pen due to which 13 votes polled in his favour were declared invalid.

“I had gone to Vidhan Sabha to do a preliminary inquiry. In due course of time, I will complete the inquiry after taking comments from all persons concerned, and send my report to the Election Commission,” Dahiya said and added that he had been asked to submit the report “as soon as possible”.

Returning Officer Nandal, meanwhile, said that the CEO had come for preliminary inquiry, but no records had been taken yet.

He said that the pen that was supposed to be used was kept tied with a thread, and refused to comment about allegations of involvement of Vidhan Sabha officials.

