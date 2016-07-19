Harsimrat Kaur Badal promotes personal handle on Twitter

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who joined Twitter last year, currently has over 55 thousand followers. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who joined Twitter last year, currently has over 55 thousand followers.

Union Minister of Food Processing, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been promoting her personal Twitter handle using the platform’s ‘promoted tweet’ feature.

The promoted tweet, which appears on a user timeline, carries the message “Empowering women all across from various initiatives #Development”, along with an option to follow Badal.

Badal, who joined Twitter last year, currently has over 55 thousand followers. A brief look at her timeline reveals that she has been highlighting the accomplishments of women in various fields. She has also been actively retweeting Ministry of Women and Child Development tweets.

With Punjab elections due next year, Badal will be campaigning for the ruling-party Akali Dal. She is expected to highlight the various initiatives taken by the government towards empowering women.

Badal joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet in 2014 after retaining her Parliamentary seat in Bathinda, Punjab.

