Gujarat CM: Nitin Patel’s name to be announced today, has PM backing

Senior leader Nitin Patel is likely to be announced as the next Gujarat Chief Minister by the BJP today. Though a political lightweight, Patel has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s backing, sources have confirmed to Indian Express.
Anandiben Patel had resigned from the post a few days ago in the wake of growing protests by the Dalit community after the flogging of a family by cow vigilante groups for skinning a cow.
BJP president Amit Shah held marathon meetings yesterday in Ahmedabad to finalise the name of the next CM. Also present at the meetings were other senior Gujarat leaders like Dinesh Sharma and V Satish. Also Read: BJP looks for new CM for Gujarat, Patels flex muscles
Patels are a force to reckon with in Gujarat, especially in the politics of the state. While the state has a total of 33 Patel MLAs in the 182-seat Assembly, 34 of the BJP MPs are also from the community.
ALSO READ | Nitin Patel to be new Gujarat CM: How Twiterrati reacted
With the Patidar movement still simmering the state, the BJP cannot afford to sideline the community. Another factor working in favour of Nitin Patel is that he is from North Gujarat where the Patel agitation is still creating trouble for the ruling dispensation. Plus, he is the most acceptable to all Patel lobbies and has experience in government.
- Aug 5, 2016 at 11:22 amWe were hoping it would be Saurabh Patel , lt;br/gt;relative of Mukesh Ambani and already in-charge of the Petroleum and mining portfolio.Reply
- Aug 5, 2016 at 12:51 pmIndian Express news are very slow. All other channel s are showing that Mr. Rupani is new CM and Nitin Patel is his deputy. I do not know why the web site of Indian Express is very very slow.Reply
- Aug 5, 2016 at 9:16 amNow the Patel's should stop crying for reservation and work hard to come out of poverty.lt;br/gt;Don't be lazy like others who enjoying reservations in getting jobs, promotions and freebies without working hard enough so ultimately it is the nation which is going to get effect.Reply
- Aug 5, 2016 at 11:51 amIn the home page at 5.20 pm the heading is it would be announced at 4.00 p.m. Please change the header now. It is giving a wrong image to the newspaper.Reply
- Aug 5, 2016 at 10:05 amWish Nitin Patel all the best for his tenure as CM. Anandiben set a good example by resigning before she turned 75. Her failure to tackle politically motivated patel unrest and now una incident, also may have weighed against her. But she had taken right steps to tackle them though not with desired success because of political support to these incidents. She is bold enough to give concessions in education on the economic criteria as against the caste or religion. Her other decisions, on patel reservation, to give benefits to all including patels on economic criteria rather than yielding to their unrealistic demand is also to be appreciated.Reply
- Aug 5, 2016 at 8:47 amAm I surprised by this caste play by BJP ? Absolutely not.lt;br/gt;But if cong would've done something like this,modi's toadies would label them stani,anti national,pak agent etc etc etc.lt;br/gt;People are not fools feku.Your clock is winding down.Reply
- Aug 5, 2016 at 8:52 amDoes Feku think Band Aid will do job of surgery ?? lt;br/gt;You cant fool all the people all the time.lt;br/gt;You think Patels will give you license for next 5 yrs to do same torture and ault ?lt;br/gt;Not a chance.lt;br/gt;Even if you bring jesus christ you cant win fekuReply
- Aug 5, 2016 at 9:49 amIf this CM is a patel ,what was previous one ? If a surname can solve all problems for feku whats new in this one ? or was previous one useless ?Reply
- Aug 5, 2016 at 9:38 amIndian politicians are dishonest. Indian citizens are divided among cast lines.If the present govt lead by modiji continue to rule half century things shall improve for better. A patriotic Indian citizen.Reply
- Aug 5, 2016 at 9:50 amPoliticians talk tall about abolishing caste but in reality they have to cling to it for political expediency. Another 'Patel' will adorn the Chief ministerial 'Gadi' in Gujarat to appease that community.How this new 'Patel' will tackle the simmering issues will decide the fate of the BJP in the next embly elections.Reply
- Aug 5, 2016 at 10:45 amAny appointment from top to bottom now has to have "Saheb's" concurrence.Reply
- Aug 5, 2016 at 10:38 amThe announcement of Nitin Patel as a Chief Minister of Gujarat by BJP is welcome step. His vast political experience as a head of various ministries like health, agriculture, irrigation, building and urban, revenue and finance etc play pivotal role in managing the State in a better way as a Chief Minister. Furthermore, his long vision, capability and as matured politicians may be able to handle the burning issues of growing protests by Dalits communities and m demonstration for reservation for patidar quota initiated by Hardik Patel as well as to smooth law and order situations in the State. Furthermore, facilitate BJP party under the Presidentship of Amit Shah to win the embly elections to be held near future.Reply
- Aug 5, 2016 at 8:02 amWith Nitin Patel's guidance, Hardik can now steer towards reservation cancellation agitation that will propel him to BJP CMship by checkmeting Congress and Communists. His rise in Politics will be unstoppable by reservation cancellation agitation. He will get Nationwide support.Reply
