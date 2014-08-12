Government to fight corruption with all its might: Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said the government is willing to take along all anti-corruption forces, political parties in its fight to end graft. (Source: PTI)

Underlining his government’s resolve to fight graft which has “ruined” the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his willingness to take along people from various parties who have been fighting corruption.

“Corruption is troubling us. People are angry. I assure that we will fight corruption and work with all those against graft. Corruption has ruined the country. I promise that we will fight against corruption with full might,” he said addressing a rally here at polo ground.

Modi said the government is willing to take along all anti-corruption forces, political parties and its leaders and honest officer in its fight to end graft.

“There are also honest officers. We will work with them too. If we win the fight against corruption we will win battle against poverty,” he said after inaugurating Nimoo Bazgo hydro-electric project and Leh-Kargil-Srinagar transmission system.

Dressed in traditional Ladakhi attire, Modi said government will do its best to bring a ‘kesar’ (saffron) revolution in Jammu and Kashmir giving impetus to its production.

“We need to bring a saffron revolution that is giving impetus to kesar. Special attention should be placed to farmers,” he said.

“We have put Leh at the focus of our solar energy initiatives. We have to connect every corner of the country through power, rail, road and telecommunication,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said development must be such that it positively transforms the lives of the common people.

He said three Ps–Prakash (solar light), Prayawaran (environment) and Paryatan (tourism) are the assets of Jammu and Kashmir and all efforts would be taken for their development.

“We have kept Ladakh at the centre of our solar energy policy. Now you will not live on borrowed power. You will live on your own solar powered electricity,” he said.

He said government is planning special projects including large-scale organic farming for the development of all Himalayan states including.

“I am fortunate to have worked for the party organisation in Jammu and Kashmir. I used to visit the state often. I know the problems people face and most importantly I know the strength of this land,” he said.

Modi said there was was a time when PMs never visited this state and he has come here two times already as Ladakh’s affection draws him here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App