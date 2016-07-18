Ghulam Nabi Azad: Pellet guns not used during Haryana riots, why only in Kashmir?

The Monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday with a discussion on the recent unrest in Kashmir that left over 40 dead. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the prevailing situation in the Valley is troubling and urged the state government to restraint from using excessive force while dealing with protesters.
Azad, who served as chief minister in Jammu-Kashmir, said the Congress stands with the Centre in ending militancy in Kashmir, but they do not endorse the way civilians are being treated.
- Kashmir unrest: Won't be able to take decisions on the spot, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
- Channels of dialogue should always be open: Ghulam Nabi Azad
- Dialogue only way to end violence in Kashmir, not weapons: Ghulam Nabi Azad
- PM Narendra Modi tweets about everything, but not Kashmir: Congress
- PM Narendra Modi ‘indifferent’ towards JK people: Ghulam Nabi Azad
- Use of pellet guns will further alienate people in Jammu and Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad
The Congress leader drew the attention of the House to the number of people killed in the violence and the plight of those injured by pellets.
“Should locals be treated the same way we treat militants? Should same bullets that are used on militants be used on innocent people of J&K,” Azad said.
He added that pellet guns were not used during the Haryana riots despite large-scale violence across the state. Azad also accused the ruling party of vitiating the atmosphere in the Valley by making rash statements.
“We must ensure that the government’s attitude towards the civilians in Kashmir is that of a parent towards their children,” he said.
At an all-party meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Azad drew the attention of leaders to the role of the national media. Chat shows featuring religious fundamentalists and exaggerated portrayals of the ground situation, he said, were fanning flames in the Valley.
- Jul 18, 2016 at 3:29 pmNow that all Kashmiris have been ethnically cleansed from Kashmir, we need to find a quiet and simple way to eradicate the aliens who have occupied Kashmir.Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 10:26 amDear Azad ji,lt;br/gt;I have a question for you.lt;br/gt;Say you are a member of police force and you have a militant in front of you. what will you do ?lt;br/gt;I ume that every sensible person in force would want to pacify / kill the militant...lt;br/gt;Now when you are going to hit the millitant you are being stopped by his "suporters" ... Now what will you do ???lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;1. Your MAIN OBJECTIVE obviously would be ... You have to pacify the militant right ?lt;br/gt;2. and while doing so, if someone willfully comes in between means his intentions are also not right ...lt;br/gt;3. Ideally you should kill both of them ....lt;br/gt;Our soldiers are still trying to save people by not using conventional bullets ...lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Dear "GENERAL PUBLIC" If you are not a terrorist, you have no business to come in between battle between forces and terrorists. GO HOME DEAR, you will not be hurt.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;But if you are supporting terrorists, it is perfectly justified that you will also be hurt...lt;br/gt;So be safe and rest in your homes ...Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 10:39 amDear, Politicians now know well that stan is not a architect of current situation... Everytime blaming to stan is not right ... we also need to consider wishes of stan. If they wan't to live India then why they are protesting?Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 10:25 amDears,lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Here need to understand the wishes of people of Kashmir. They don't want to live with India... If they want to live with India then give them right to self determination.Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 10:42 amYes...... this is a question?Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 10:32 amdear, large number of kashmiries there.. who represent most of potion of kashmir. they are not militant they are people and every one have right to disclose his political views. You can't stop them with guns and bullets.Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 9:37 amThere are no terrorists found in Hariyana or in Gujarat.Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 6:41 pmSenseless reporting by some of the news channels are so much biased that it may prejudice the mind of young Kashmiris and these broadcasts should be banned. Govt. is using excessive force which is not justified. Kashmir needs a political solution and sensitive handling and not military solutions. Modi Govt. has terribly failed in handling Kashmir.Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 2:26 pmReally !! By people of Kashmir you mean the muslim people of Kashmir. You never talk about the Sikhs and Hindus who have been brought down to minorities. What does kashmir really want ?? They want to be with stan, ha ha, they are not that crazy, oh they want a separate state / country like Bhutan or Nepal, sure , Indin may reconsider that but provided you are ok with 100% sealing of borders and no diplomatic relation with India and no monetary compensation like what was given to stan. what will the average kashmiri eat saffron and walnuts ?Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 2:18 pmSir, lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;You are right. What KPS Gill and his team did in Haryana that should be repeated in Kashmir. The valley's problem will end for good, like it ended in Punjab.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;No wonder there is peace in Punjab now for that last 25 odd years.Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 2:19 pmWhen a curfew is issued, good people are supposed to be inside their house, what are they doing outside and that too throwing stones at the military.Reply
- Jul 22, 2016 at 3:23 amBecause you guys are supporting terrorist. Govt must use real bullets for all those who support terrorist.Reply
- Jul 22, 2016 at 3:29 amHaryana issue was communal, but what you guys are doing is antinational go and lick boots of your owner. We all know reality now.Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 10:02 amInnocent people are not those who pelt stones on army and police..nocent people are those who die in terrorist attacks...know the difference...raise above dirty politics...u disloyal unpatriotic pigReply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 11:33 amKashmiri always wanted to live in peace. Unless Pak stops its silly and dangerous game, playing with life of other; things cannot be solved. India can clean the valley by military any time, but we risk loose lifes of our people in kashmir. Solution if there are people who loves Pak, then let them leave and live in Pak. Any one who loves peace and India can live there or any where in India. PAK STOP USING PEOPLE's LIFE. THESE PEOPLE ARE CONSIDER as your own and you are troubling them. Please STOP and move people to PAK if you really care !!!Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 11:27 amPeople throwing stones at police are terrorist. Pak occupied Kashmir have people thrown in jail by pak military. Unless Pak takes its dirty nose out of other peoples issue, they will not let peace be established. Please be sensible and dont spread rumors. If you answer negative we all know you origins. Dont bother...Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 2:09 pmIn Haryana, there was no stone pelting. Even if people destroy Public property, the forces can control. But when the mob is blood thirsty with only one anti-establishment motive, it becomes necessary for the forces to protect themselves. In Haryana or Gujarat, the Jats or Patels did not have the motive of killing policemen. They were not supporting terrorists. Neither were they anti-establishment nor were they attacking police. They just wanted to make some noise for their demands to be heard. Police did not feel threatened to shoot at them. None of them drowned a police vehicle in a river or hit the families of policemen. Hope you now understand the difference.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 11:06 amAzad does not know the difference between riots by local people on some issues and the disturbance caused by the militant groups with the support of enemy country. He wants to do politics on all the issues. He should have appealed the kashmiri youths not to venture out of their house so that no one be victim of the bullets or pallets. But he is grudging why people in haryana are not shot at.Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 1:45 pmIt seems Mr. Gulam Nabi Azad is playing petty politics over the issue and he and his party states they support the centre to remove militancy that should be in full tone and instead he might have told the PM and others who are dealing with J and K that they should try to differentiate between the Militants and the local people of J and K who lives there. Also he belonged to the State he might have talked to the people of J and K to support Govt. action against Militants and help the Security Forces to weed out Militants, Extremists to have a peaceful life, which he had not done shows the true colours of him and his party for not wanting to find an peaceful solution to the Issue.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 4:08 amCivilians in Kashmir should be treated like son-in-law of Congress.Reply
- Jul 18, 2016 at 11:40 amis azad ne besharmi ki saari hadde paar kardi....Reply
