Former Congress rebel MLA Vijay Bahuguna inducted into BJP’s National Executive

Bahuguna was one of the nine MLA's expelled by the Uttarakhand assembly Speaker.

By: ANI | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2016 7:28 pm
Vijay bahuguna, bjp national executive meet, bahuguna bjp, bjp national executive bahuguna, uttarakhand government, bahuguna in BJP, Congress, national news, india news, politics, bjp latest news Vijay Bahuguna, along with eight Congress MLAs, had formally joined the BJP on May 18 after rebelling from Harish Rawat-led government in Uttarakhand. (Source: file photo)

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, who had rebelled from the Congress and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been inducted in to the saffron party’s National Executive.

Bahuguna, along with eight Congress MLAs, formally joined the BJP on May 18 after rebelling from Harish Rawat-led government, which had led to a major political turmoil in Uttarakhand.

The other eight legislators included Harak Singh Rawat, Amrita Rawat, Shailendra Mohan Singhal, Kunwar Pranb Singh, Subodh Unniyal, Pradeep Batra, Saila Rani Rawat and Umesh Sharma.

The nine Congress MLAs had rebelled against the Rawat government on March 18, resulting in a flip-flop in the passage of the Appropriation Bill. They were subsequently expelled by the Uttarakhand assembly Speaker.

As the nine MLAs defected from the Congress, the state government was considered having slipped into minority and President’s Rule was imposed.

However, the Centre revoked President’s Rule on May 11 after Rawat proved his majority on the floor of the House.

  1. S
    Sood IML
    Jun 11, 2016 at 2:53 pm
    Atlest some honest people are in Cong. also and no harm if they join in nations building efforts by their hard sincere work by changing party.
    Reply
    1. S
      Suresh Shukla
      Jun 11, 2016 at 2:39 pm
      All congressis are corrupt but joining BJP is like Ganga-snaan that cleans all their sins and makes them honest leaders.
      Reply

