FIR against Kejriwal, Vishwas for violating model code

An FIR was today registered against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Kumar Vishwas and 10 others for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and prohibitory orders.

The FIR was lodged at Gauriganj police station here after authorities reviewed the video of Vishwas’ campaign, Circle officer Naveen Kumar Singh said.

Kejriwal and Vishwas had allegedly violated the model code and prohibitory orders by holding roadside meetings without taking permission and disrupting traffic.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Vishwas and 100 others on April 18 for staging a dharna inside Gauriganj Police Station to press for an FIR against Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Vinod Mishra and others.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App