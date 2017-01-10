Family feud trickles down to districts as factions stake claim over authority

The ongoing feud in the Yadav family is reverberating across the state. In many districts, supporters of CM Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav are at loggerheads over who gets to control the district headquarters. At a hurriedly called “national convention” on January 1, party workers anointed Akhilesh as the party chief. his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has since called the convention illegal and said he was still the party chief. Ever since then, tensions have been simmering between the two groups and has trickled down to the local level units.

Heavy police force have been deployed at all such party offices in districts across the state to avoid a clash between the two camps. District presidents, who were appointed by Shivpal Yadav, who was appointed by Mulayam as state party chief, have refused to vacate the office for those “appointed” by Naresh Uttam, state party president, according to the Akhilesh camp.

Advocate Khuman Singh, who was appointed district president in Yadav bastion Mainpuri district on January 5 by Naresh Uttam, said, “After being appointed, I took the charge at the party office. There is no confusion as all party workers have accepted me as district president. Manik Chand Yadav, who I had replaced, has stopped coming to office.” When contacted, Manik Chand said, “Heavy police force is deployed outside the party office. On the request of district administration, I have stopped going to the office. But, I am still the party’s Mainpuri district president.”

The Indian Express had earlier reported on the situation in Etawah, Mulayam’s home district, where similar scenes were being played out. Neither party has withdrawn their claim. In Farrukhabad district, Nadeem Farooque of Akhilesh camp and Vishwas Gupta of rival camp claim to be the district president. “I have joined the office on January 5 and started working as district president. Vishwas is not coming to the office since then,” claims Nadeem.

Vishwas Gupta, however, denied the claim and said, “Except for today, I am at the party office everyday. I have come to know that Nadeem has removed my nameplate from outside the room today. I am still the district president and would continue on the post till further orders from Shiv Pal Singh or Mulayam Singh Yadav.” Haji Ikram Qureshi, who was made Moradabad district president by Naresh Uttam replacing Athar Hussain of Shivpal camp, too is sitting in the party office the day he was appointed.

“I was appointed district president on January 5. On Saturday, I held monthly meeting of the workers at the party office where I was felicitated by the people,” said Qureshi. Naresh Uttam of the Akhilesh camp, who was anointed state party chief, said, “I have changed party chief in 11 districts, but district executive committee is the same so far. There should be no problem.”