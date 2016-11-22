Examining possibility of moving contempt notice against Narendra Modi: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said they were consulting the opposition parties and contemplating moving a contempt notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘refusing to be answerable to Parliament’. Yechury’s statement comes at a time when both the houses of Parliament could not function because of demonetisation for the fourth consecutive day.
Yechury also added that if Parliament was not working, its blame entirely laid on the Prime Minister who was ‘not ready to address Parliament’. “When the discussion is on the announcement made by the PM, he must participate in the discussion,” Yechury said.
Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal continued their protest against the demonetisation move on Tuesday.
PM Narendra Modi on November 9 announced that the old high denomination notes of Rs 500 and 1000 were no longer legal tender. The move, according to government, has been made to curb the menace of black money stocked up in cash and the counterfeit currency.
However, the opposition parties have been protesting against the ‘lack of planning’ which has led to inconvenience to the people.
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:49 amMost un planned execution of such a important issue, before anouncing , i think proper home work has not made by the concerned that is the reason why this kind of chaos in the country lt;br/gt;prime should answer to the opposition since he is representing the w nation not a particular political party or if he is using machivilian politics not good for the countryReply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:59 amSitaram Yechury is a Commie😳Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 12:37 pmthe CPM seems to know so much about the pulse of people and what India needs with the result that they are left with only Kerala. However the Kerala victory can be seen as a gift from UDF with their highly arrogant and corrupt running of the government. The way LDF have begun to run the government, there is no doubt that they will get defeated in the next election. If this happens, all the leaders can be transported to China or North Korea where communism is supposed to exist.Reply
- Dec 30, 2016 at 8:32 pmSWIGGYCD75Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 2:02 pmYechury represents a party which claims to represent poor people but in reality they are the most corrupt and violent group of people. They have formed several cooperative units in Kerala, including cooperative banks, which are used for conduit for parking the leaders' black money as well as help anti nationals to deposit their black money into their accounts. For name sake they will give some advances to people for conuous consumption but will say they represent poor. This is happening with the blessings of successive governments in Kerala irrespective of which political formation comes to power. All the corruption money are deposited in these banks and that is the reason why both LDF and UDF are creating ruckus in the state. Yechury himself went in support of black money. If he had some principles he would have asked his Marxist colleagues to share the information of big depositors with RBI. These guys will say something and will do totally opposite.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 4:22 pmThese people are attending the Parliament just for time p. They have very good subsidised food in the parliament canteen. More over, apart from the handsome ry and perks they will get a hefty daily allowance. Now tosupport the Black money holders, no one knows the magnitude of funds offered by their mentors. so their life is safe and enjoyable at the cost of tax payer's money. What a funny man he is to Contempt Mr.NMODI for taking a Good decision for the utmost interests of our country. yuri...shame for us to consider you as a sensible politician.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 12:19 pmwe are consulting consutional experts to find a way to do away with rajya sabha for all times to come in the future,we need only elected representatives viewing their opinions for the people of this country and not anyone selected by the power of money or whatsoever.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 10:46 amThis Yachury is a shameless, jobless creature. Remember, he had all the time in this universe to go to JNU to support that bast...d KKumar? These communists do not have any vision for the country except playing for labour cl in WB.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:26 amMr. Yechury, your time is past. The Communists, both CPI and CPM, will not get a single seat in the next general election. For too long have you guys wielded power beyond your very limited electoral space. The time is near when even that little electoral credibility will disappear.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 12:58 pmWhat you will do with many of your Cabinet Minister?Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:59 amFirst of all these MPs of left, congress, tmc do not know how to use decent language. All the time they are abusing Modi in a very derogatory manner. So it is upto Modi whether to come and reply to the debate or not. Jaitley is sufficient to reply. Moreover, there is no guarantee that opposition will listen to government's reply. Many a time when the time comes for govt's reply these MPs from opposition parties stage walk out on a frivolous ground.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:35 amLooks like left and congress are caught off guard as the by poll results suggest people support Modi. These corrupt parties should try another trick to stay in contention for next election.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 10:50 amNo need for separate headlines?? for selfies and media promotions?? . Just do it if have the evidence and face the consequences if not.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:25 amMr.Yeturi, Indian parliament is being insulted by opposition, people have elected you to run the parliament, perhaps you failed to understand ,that you are loosing your credibility. You, Mayavati, and Gulam are behaving like mad man in parliament.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:59 am1. CPM General secretary should know that in the current scenario, opposition parties including CPM have to find a way to convince citizens that they have a better way of dealing with menace of black money. 2. Why should one think that demonetisation will not be successful in curbing growth of black money? 3. All these politicians opposed to demonetisation should resign to the fact that decision to demonetise is a final one and can never be rescinded or partially rolled back. Of course, there can be a detailed discussion on the subject in the Parliament and elsewhere. 4. These politicians should know that ordinary citizens understand and accept that demonetisation is necessary to curb, and curb effectively, generation of unaccounted wealth. It may have to be followed up by a number of other measures, more particularly an independent audit of accounts of all political parties and effective curb on transactions of landed property where it is quite usual to understate price and get away with it.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:51 amwe, the people of India, have already moved a Notice of Contempt against Uselezz parties like LEFT, Khangrees, TMC, JDU, SP, BSP - you all will go permanently to very soon......DO not worry Yes"chury"Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:43 amThe 80-85% people are with PM and those who are not with PM are basically Pak paid stone pelters outside Kashmir.lt;br/gt;Yesterday when Pappu went into ATM line with pre-planned scripts, observe those people who reacted carefully and can judge who are those and how this media buzz was stage-managed.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 10:25 amWish there was a parliamentary motion to find missing parliamentarians....Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 2:28 pmCommie Pig's place is in the Pigsty and not in a place like the Parliament. Your contempt noticed will be treated with utter contempt and thrown into the pigsty.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 10:51 amIt is surprising for Mr. Yechuri, an experienced and senior parliamentarian, General Secretary of the communist party (CPM), does not know the rules of parliamentary. To the general public's knowledge, there is no contempt if the PM does not respond or reply personally. When the Minister responsible for the Finance Ministry is ready for the debate and reply where is the question of contempt. The contempt is applicable only when the government announces any policy or scheme when the Parliament is in session or when a Member misleads the parliament knowingly. Better for Mr. Yechuri to raise some other point instead of contempt.Reply
