Examining possibility of moving contempt notice against Narendra Modi: Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury during a press conferece on Monday. (Source: @ANI_news) Sitaram Yechury during a press conferece on Monday. (Source: @ANI_news)

CPI(M) general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said they were consulting the opposition parties and contemplating moving a contempt notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘refusing to be answerable to Parliament’. Yechury’s statement comes at a time when both the houses of Parliament could not function because of demonetisation for the fourth consecutive day.

Yechury also added that if Parliament was not working, its blame entirely laid on the Prime Minister who was ‘not ready to address Parliament’. “When the discussion is on the announcement made by the PM, he must participate in the discussion,” Yechury said.

WATCH VIDEO: Shivraj Singh Slams Mamata For Criticising Demonetisation Policy

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal continued their protest against the demonetisation move on Tuesday.

PM Narendra Modi on November 9 announced that the old high denomination notes of Rs 500 and 1000 were no longer legal tender. The move, according to government, has been made to curb the menace of black money stocked up in cash and the counterfeit currency.

However, the opposition parties have been protesting against the ‘lack of planning’ which has led to inconvenience to the people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd