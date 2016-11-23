Even if PM Narendra Modi fires at us, this agitation against demonetisation will continue: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee addresses a mass rally against demonetisation of currency notes, at Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan) Mamata Banerjee addresses a mass rally against demonetisation of currency notes, at Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan)

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her party’s agitation against demonetisation will continue even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘fires at them’. “I will go to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Even if you fire at us, Modi ji this agitation will go on,” she said.

WATCH VIDEO: Mamata Banerjee Compares Centre’s Demonetisation Move To Hitler’s Rule

The Trinamool Congress – with support from other opposition parties – organised a protest rally at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday against Narendra Modi-led Central government’s demonetisation policy. She is one of the most vociferous opponents of the new currency policy announced by the PM on November 8.

“This protest is not about election, government should understand that whatever they did is affecting normal people,” Mamata said in her speech. She said that the industries had come to a standstill and the labour and working class were not able to get their daily wages because of this move by government.

“When our country’s economy was moving at a steady rate, government brought in demonitization that really shuffled our country,” she added. Mamata also said that no decision in democracy could be taken without consultation.

Challenging PM Modi, she said: “If you have courage, let’s do an election on demonetisation and not an online poll.” She added that the government had lost all its credibility and nobody would support them, including their own workers.

Apart from TMC leaders, JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav, SP’s Jaya Bachchan, AAP’s Raghav Chadha, NCP’s Majeed Memon and others too joined the protest. Meanwhile, PM Modi attended the parliament session on Wednesday but a constructive debate failed to take place because of opposition’s protests.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd