Drugs the only business to flourish under Akalis: Rahul in Punjab

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Jalandhar, Monday. (Express Photo) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Jalandhar, Monday. (Express Photo)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi Monday took on the Akali Dal-BJP combine for patronising drug business in the state while leading a protest against the menace in Jalandhar. He said the Punjab Police was capable dealing with the drug problem but its hands were tied by the Punjab government.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, he said: “Modiji and Badalji talk about ease of doing business.

Punjab has only one business where there is ease and that is drugs business. That business is protected by Akali Dal.”

The Congress’s dharna was also to protest the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. Rahul, who arrived at the venue one hour late, did not sit in the enclosure meant for him, but sat with Congress workers on the ground. As party workers started taking selfies with him, Captain Amarinder Singh too had to come and join Rahul.

“Captain (Amarinder Singh) had said this earlier too…if one wants to remove drugs from Punjab, then one needs give Punjab Police a free hand…If Punjab Police can curb terrorism, why can’t it eradicate drugs. There are good police officers here who want to curb this menace, but they are not given key posts…the Congress will do it,” said Rahul.

Attacking Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal for mocking him for saying that 70 per cent of Punjab’s youth was caught in the drug trap, Rahul said: “Sukhbir Badal had mocked me and said that I was defaming Punjab….They mocked me because they had to continue their drug business here…Punjab cannot go ahead till the time its youth, which is chained to drugs, is freed from this problem; and it can be done only when people will admit it and support the Congress in its fight against drugs.” He added that the ruling party wanted Udta Punjab banned in Punjab as it did not want to admit the reality.

Rahul promised that the Congress will bring a stringent law to curb drug menace, adding that properties acquired by using drug money will be forfeited to raise funds for the welfare of Punjab’s youth.

“You will have to put right officers on the job and remove inefficient ones and this work is not being done by Akali Dal. When you do this job and you end the nexus of police and Akali Dal, then the drugs problem will be addressed in one month…Those who have made money, big houses and robbed the youth of their money from this drugs trade, we will get that money back (from them) and return it to you. We will bring a law and deploy the police in the right manner to stop the menace,” said the Congress vice-president.

Apart from the issue of drugs, PPCC chief Captain Amarinder Singh raised law and order problems in the state, the issue of farm distress and the selling of government land by the SAD-BJP government. He also also mocked the Aam Aadmi Party as “topiwale”, and asked people to beware of them.

Many speakers at the event took on Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia on the drugs issue, while the Badals were attacked for controlling land, sand, bus, and cable “mafia” in Punjab. All senior leaders of the Punjab Congress were present at the venue that saw party workers turn up in large numbers.

