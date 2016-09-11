Did not agree with decision to make Nitish Kumar Bihar CM: RJD’s Raghuvansh Prasad

Former RJD MP from Vaishali, Bihar Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. Wikipedia Photo Former RJD MP from Vaishali, Bihar Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. Wikipedia Photo

A day after former RJD MP Mohammad Sahabuddin declared that it was Lalu Prasad Yadav who was his leader and not Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former RJD MP from Vaishali Raghuvansh Prasad Yadav has now said that he did not agree with Nitish’s appointment as Chief Minister of the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raghuvansh Prasad said: “It was Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) leaders who decided that Nitish Kumar will be Bihar Chief Minister, so I had to obey their decision.”

Prasad had earlier launched a direct attack on Nitish Kumar in May this year when he accused the latter of being a ‘selfish’ leader because of which ‘the grand-alliance was weakening’.

The former MP had also criticised the Bihar CM’s decision to ban liquor in the state of Bihar and said: “first he took liquor to every household in Bihar and is now on an overdrive to enforce a ban on liquor to fulfil his political ambition.”

This renewed attack on Nitish Kumar after Sahabuddin’s release from jail after 11 years might well ring alarm bells for both the parties in the state.

