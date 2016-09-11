Did not agree with decision to make Nitish Kumar Bihar CM: RJD’s Raghuvansh Prasad

A day after former RJD MP Mohammad Sahabuddin declared that it was Lalu Prasad Yadav who was his leader and not Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former RJD MP from Vaishali Raghuvansh Prasad Yadav has now said that he did not agree with Nitish’s appointment as Chief Minister of the state.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Raghuvansh Prasad said: “It was Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) leaders who decided that Nitish Kumar will be Bihar Chief Minister, so I had to obey their decision.”
WATCH VIDEO: Bihar Liquor Ban: Patna High Court Strikes Down Liquor Ban, Terms It ”Illegal”
Prasad had earlier launched a direct attack on Nitish Kumar in May this year when he accused the latter of being a ‘selfish’ leader because of which ‘the grand-alliance was weakening’.
The former MP had also criticised the Bihar CM’s decision to ban liquor in the state of Bihar and said: “first he took liquor to every household in Bihar and is now on an overdrive to enforce a ban on liquor to fulfil his political ambition.”
WATCH VIDEO: 5 Things About Shahabuddin’s Criminal Record
This renewed attack on Nitish Kumar after Sahabuddin’s release from jail after 11 years might well ring alarm bells for both the parties in the state.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Sep 11, 2016 at 5:44 amYES NITHIS KUMAR IS A SELFISH MAN.Reply
- Sep 11, 2016 at 11:05 amIt is not too far nitish realize his mistake of joining hands with lalu. He is openly insulted by the criminal shahabuddin and now by another stalwart of rjd. Nitish proved shameless nowReply
- Sep 11, 2016 at 8:15 amअगर नितिश का नाम नही होता तो कोई गठबंधन को वोट नही देता मूर्खReply
- Sep 11, 2016 at 8:18 amदारू बैन हटाओ जल्दी जल्दी अगर सरकार चलानी है तो.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;साहबुद्दिन सारा धन्दा खुद करेगा lt;br/gt;सरकार गिर जयेगी .Reply
- Sep 11, 2016 at 6:45 amBihar people get what they had asked for.Reply
- Sep 11, 2016 at 5:53 amLalu is the king of Bihar, soon JD U will break and Tejaswi will be CM. Nitish will join AAP who will then ask him to be Margdarshak. Lalu will surely square up the old account very soon now that his strongman is out.Reply
- Sep 11, 2016 at 5:33 amIrresponsible comments by Mr.Raghuvanshi which is unwanted, if he had any grievances in this regard, it is better for him to take this issue with party leaders meet. What is the use of making the statement publicly, if he is really anno with prohibition policy why he should not quit RJD for making Mr.Nitish as CM who implemented prohibition in the state for the interest of people?Reply
- Sep 11, 2016 at 4:50 amRaghuvansh ji, you should thank Nitish Kumar who politically accommodated your leader and his family and brought them in limelight otherwise they would have gone in oblivion in Modi tsunami. And you must clear your party's stand on Shahabuddin.Reply
- Sep 11, 2016 at 8:14 amBihar will be ruled by biharis..all alike..lt;br/gt;They deserve Lulluraj n they hv got that..Reply
- Load More Comments