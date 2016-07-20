Devendra Fadnavis transfers dead Excise official, Opposition seeks action against chief minister

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , who was in-charge of the Excise Department, signed the order approving the transfer of Excise Inspector Sandip Maruti Sabale from Kohlapur to Nashik. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , who was in-charge of the Excise Department, signed the order approving the transfer of Excise Inspector Sandip Maruti Sabale from Kohlapur to Nashik.

Opposition parties in Maharashtra Tuesday demanded a high-level inquiry to probe the transfer of an Excise Department official who died three years ago.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , who was in-charge of the Excise Department, signed the order approving the transfer of Excise Inspector Sandip Maruti Sabale from Kohlapur to Nashik. A government clerk was suspended and a notice was sent to the department’s Kohlapur superintendent over the gaffe.

The transfer order, accessed by Firstpost, states that Sabale must assume his duties with immediate effect, and failing to do so would invite disciplinary action.

Watch Video: What’s making news

“If Sabale brings pressure, it will be considered as indiscipline,” the order signed by Joint Commissioner (administration) Tanuja Dandekar said. It also stated that he would not be paid if he fails to join on time.

Sabale died three years ago in a road accident, and his wife has been knocking at the doors of the department for a job.

Speaking to Firstpost, she said: “It’s horrible to walk to every department to get a job. In the past three years, we lost everything. We are now financially very weak.”

The issue was raised in the Mahrashtra State Assembly by Opposition parties, who demanded action against Fadnavis for the gaffe.

Former Mahrashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chauhan told Firstpost: “It shows that chief minister Fadnavis has no control over the administration. He has signed the letter transferring a deceased excise officer. An inquiry committee has to now find out who was drawing a salary in the absence of Sabale. The inquiry should be initiated immediately and strict action be taken against those found guilty.”

Congress leader Narayan Rane alleged that there were large-scale irregularities in the recent transfer of 220 Excise officials, which was approved by Fadnavis.

After Eknath Khadse resigned from the post over allegations of corruption in a land deal, Fadnavis took over the duties for a month before handing control to Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd