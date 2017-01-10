‘Denied entry’ into HQ, Shivpal’s aides protest

A day after Mulayam Singh Yadav visited the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters here and later asserted that he and Shivpal Yadav were still its national president and state unit chief respectively, two of Shivpal’s close aides were allegedly denied entry into the party office, leading to a ruckus on Monday. Raghunandan Singh ‘Kaka’ and Deepak Mishra, both state secretaries, claimed they were stopped at the gates by security personnel, after which they staged a sit-in protest outside the office for around two hours. The Akhilesh camp flatly denied the allegation.

“On Monday morning, I had gone to the party headquarters on direction of Shivpal Yadav, but security men at the gates did not allow me to enter. I sat outside in protest and also informed Shivpal that I was denied entry,” said 72-year-old Kaka, who claims to have been associated with the party since it was formed in 1992.

While Kaka sat outside the office, Mishra — who had also been appointed state spokesperson by Shivpal — arrived and also tried to enter. “I requested the security personnel deployed outside the party headquarters to allow me entry to take some documents, but they refused. So I wore a black cap and sat next to Kaka outside,” said Mishra. Party state spokesperson Mohammad Shahid claimed, “There are six party leaders including me, Deepak Mishra and four others including the office staff whose entry is ban at the party headquarters since January 1.”

“We decided not to visit the party office after coming to know that direction has been issued to security personnel that we should not be allowed entry there,” he added.

Security personnel at the SP headquarters, however, denied the incident. “There is no such direction to us. Everyone is free to go inside the party office, but without a cell phone,” said an official deployed there.

SP’s state president Naresh Uttam, as appointed by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, too denied that any such instructions had been given to the security staff. “Some people are making false allegations. There is no such direction to deny entry to any person at the party office,” he said.

A majority of party leaders from the Shivpal camp stopped visiting the headquarters after Akhilesh’s supporters entered the premises with Uttam just after he was appointed state president by the CM, and allegedly even removed Shivpal’s nameplate from a room on January 1.

On Sunday morning — soon after Mulayam and Shivpal visited the party office before moving to Delhi — Shivpal’s nameplate was allegedly restored outside the room he used to occupy as state president before January 1.